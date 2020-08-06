Alanis Morissette recalls moment she was held at gunpoint and almost lost 'Jagged Little Pill' work

Alanis Morissette recalled the moment she was held at gunpoint and almost lost a bag containing all the work she’d done on her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill.”

The singer, 46, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the hit record as well as her latest album titled “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” which was released last week. Speaking on the BBC’s “The One Show” with hosts Alex Jones and Gethin Jones, she recalled the scary moment in which she was set upon by robbers while almost finished with the 1995 album.

“I was being held up at gunpoint and they wanted all my things and I knew that I was going to give them anything, first of all,” she explained. “Second of all, I had my backpack with all the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ record contents in it.”

At the time, the star knew how important all her work on the album was to her, but had no concept of how successful it would become. “Jagged Little Pill” went on to be a No. 1 platinum album and remains one of the most successful records of the 1990s, solidifying the artist’s place in pop culture. However, at the time she was willing to give it all up in exchange for her life. Fortunately, it didn’t come to that.

“I gave them my wallet and my purse and they said ‘go lie down.’ So, I laid down with my backpack and just thought they’d grab it on the way out,” she explained. “But they didn’t. So, fortuitous. And I’m happy to still be here.”

Among the most popular songs on the album is “Ironic,” which the singer recently discussed in an interview with Rolling Stone’s “Music Now” podcast. She revealed that she feared she would be viewed as “stupid or uneducated or ignorant” due to its lyrics that discuss situations that aren’t technically ironic.

“I didn’t even want it on the record,” Morissette, 46, explained. “And I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please please, please.’ So I said, OK. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to get our whistles wet. But people wound up really liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it.”

She added: “And I came to realize later that perhaps I should have been. Whoops!”

“I guess one of the things that is the scariest for us in terms of our collective shame is being [seen as] stupid or uneducated or ignorant,” the singer-songwriter said of her and her team. “I can embrace, ‘I’m stupid,’ I can embrace that I’m really brilliant. It just depends on when you catch me!”