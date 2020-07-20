Billie Eilish recalls once being 'incredibly religious,' says it ‘just completely went away’

Billie Eilish is opening up about her relationship with her faith.

The 18-year-old musician recently discussed religion on an episode of her Apple Music radio show "me & dad radio," where she opened up about her previous and current views on the subject.

"I don't know if any of you know — I don't think I've ever talked about it. When I was little, when I was a little kid, I was super religious for no damn reason," said the "Bad Guy" singer, per People magazine. "My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious."

Eilish said she was religious for years until things suddenly changed.

"And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away," she revealed.

The change was so quick, in fact, that Eilish felt "almost anti-religious for no reason" until she learned from her experience.

"And I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way. And then after that period of my life, I've loved the idea of other beliefs," said the singer. "And I think people with closed minds, people like me from a couple years ago — I think that's very pathetic to have a closed mind. It's very lame. I love hearing people's beliefs."

Similarly, Eilish said she loves "talking about what people believe in," as well as why they believe the things they do.

"... Especially if I don't agree, because I like to listen and I like to understand," she explained. "And I think it's really important to be supportive of all beliefs in the world and all opinions and not shoot people down for what they believe in."

Eilish's father, Patrick O'Connell -- the "dad" of "me & dad" -- recalled watching his daughter develop her own beliefs.

"From my point of view, as a parent, we did not go to church and we didn't really talk about religion at all. And wasn't in our household very much. And you just ... believed," he remembered. "You had all these kind of organized thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty marvelous. I didn't object to it. I didn't say you can't believe that."

Eilish noted that her family members "were really supportive," and that now, she finds herself in a more "neutral" ground, religiously.

"I don't, not believe and I don't do believe. I'm in a very neutral position. I'm open to every belief pretty much," the singer explained, saying she likes the "idea that there's a God."

She added: "So why not? How would I know? I'm not going to say I know I don't, nobody knows."