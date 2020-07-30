Elton John celebrates 30 years of sobriety, says he’d ‘be dead’ if he didn’t seek help

Elton John celebrated 30 years of sobriety on July 29.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” John, 73, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer was surrounded by his husband, David Furnish, and their children, Zachary and Elijah, for his big milestone.

ELTON JOHN VOWS AIDS PATIENTS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, REVEALS $1M PLEDGE

“So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes,” John continued in his post. “I’m truly a blessed man.”

He somberly added: “If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead.”

“Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way,” the “I’m Still Standing” singer concluded.

ELTON JOHN TO HOST ‘FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA’ TO BENEFIT CORONAVIRUS CHARITIES

John’s addiction to drugs and alcohol was heavily portrayed in the 2019 biopic “Rocketman.”

"There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time,” he told Variety in May 2019. “I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they’d put me back to bed and half an hour later I’d be doing the same. It’s crazy.”

The Grammy Award winner continued: “I am a survivor. I’ve survived a lot of things. Life is full of pitfalls, even when you’re sober. I can deal with them now because I don’t have to run away and hide.”

ELTON JOHN SUED BY EX-WIFE RENATE BLAUEL OVER 2019 MEMOIR AND MOVIE 'ROCKETMAN'

John also penned a personal essay for Variety in November 2019. “Today, my best advice to people who are facing those difficult early days of sobriety is to get humble,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Make recovery your absolute priority over everything else. Don’t go back to work too soon,” John said. “I don’t think I would still be sober today if I hadn’t taken that whole year off and thrown myself into my program of recovery.”