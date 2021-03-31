Sharon Stone reveals Britney Spears sent her a letter asking for help in 2007

Sharon Stone is opening up about her bond with Britney Spears.

Earlier this week, Spears, 39, shared photos of several women on Instagram she says have "inspired" her over the years, including Stone, 63.

The "Basic Instinct" actress appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday in which she was asked about her connection to the global pop star. Stone then revealed Spears reached out to her around 2007, the year the pop star's public meltdown was highly publicized.

"Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life -- about the time when people would recognize it, when she shaved her head -- wanting me to help her," Stone shared. "I was in a very difficult time of my life and I couldn't help myself. But the truth of the matter is we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help."

Stone has had her fair share of troubles, most recently documenting them in her new memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," released on Tuesday.

"The true fact of it is, it's very hard to be a very successful woman and not have anyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you," Stone continued. "There's a huge breaking point and there's a point where you get broken."

Stone went on to call Spears' predicament "so out of control and awful." Her interview comes on the heels of the February release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary which examined Spears' life and career as well as her current legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship.

"I can say certainly it's been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life and I have certainly had it. It's very complicated to take control of your life. It's very hard to get control of your finances," Stone added.

Stone's comments about Spears come just one day after the "Toxic" singer broke her silence on the viral documentary which prompted a plethora of celebrities to voice their support for Spears, including Bella Thorne, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Howard Stern and more.

Spears confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday that she did not watch the whole documentary but caught parts of it. She said it caused her to cry for "two weeks."

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she began in an Instagram caption. "For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!"

Spears said that because she's performed in front of crowds for a great deal of her life, she's always been "exposed" and that "it takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability."

She added that she's "always" been "judged," "insulted" and "embarrassed by the media" -- and still is to this day.

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" she continued. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in."

Additional fallout from the program resulted in intense criticism of Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer, in addition to Jamie, for their treatment of the star in the past.

Just days ago, the pop star's attorney filed a request to remove Jamie as the conservator of her person.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.