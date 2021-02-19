Bella Thorne condemns 'disgusting' treatment of Britney Spears, says 'we're all part' of the problem

Bella Thorne is standing behind Britney Spears as concern for the pop star has hit an all-time high.

Thorne, 23, spoke to Fox News in an interview this week to promote her new single, "Shake It," released on Friday. The former Disney star also shared her take on the public's treatment of Spears after watching the now-viral documentary, "Framing Britney Spears."

"It was so sad when I watched it," Thorne said of the doc. "Everything I was looking at made me really, really, really sad knowing that this was happening, knowing that this still happens, knowing that we're all a part of this, that we all did this to her."

The singer and actress -- who was thrust into the spotlight at a young age herself, first as a model before her breakout role on "Shake It Up" on the Disney Channel -- said she can relate all too well to the trivial experiences Spears endured.

BRITNEY SPEARS DOCUMENTARY LEADS FANS TO RESURFACE DAVID LETTERMAN UNCOMFORTABLE INTERVIEWS WITH FEMALE STARS

"By the time I was 15 I was very famous and there was paparazzi, people constantly looking at me and trying to touch me and insert themselves around me, around my life," Thorne reflected. "Fake people, real people, all kinds of people including the public judging me for everything that I do."

Thorne shared that worldwide fame, and childhood stardom in particular, can be downright terrifying, but believes Spears has suffered far greater than anyone can wrap their heads around.

"Even if you didn't do anything to [Britney], you talked about her with your friends, you heard about those photos of her hitting that car, someone made a joke in a group -- we're all a part of it. That makes it so much more incredulous," Thorne said of the past public mocking the "Toxic" singer received. "The documentary is stunning in the sense that it really gives us the full-blown perspective of the situation. But it's really disgusting in the sense that here it is in black-and-white, this is what we did to her. My goodness, I just feel literally terrible."

BELLA THORNE WEARS SPORTS BRA AND SHORTS, ASKS FANS IF SHE SHOULD HOST A WORKOUT CLASS: 'QUARENTINED DAY 19'

The New York Times program gave a deeper look into what was going on behind-the-scenes of Spears' infamous 2007 meltdown in which she hit a photographer's car with an umbrella after shaving her head. Thorne said it's now obvious that Spears was simply a mother who "just wanted to see her f--king kids."

"If anyone would have known that behind these photos it would have been a different situation," Thorne said.

The "Infamous" star said she's also been on the receiving end of slut shaming like Spears, who received an apology from her ex Justin Timberlake last week. Thorne recalled the emotions she felt after her ex Charlie Puth claimed she had cheated on him.

"I was called a cheater and a slut and that hurt and people still think that was true," Thorne said. "I've definitely been through my fair share of people putting some other perspective on me or lying about me publicly. I definitely relate to the male misogny that is placed on all of us, in us women."

BELLA THORNE SAYS SHE’S MADE $2M ON ONLYFANS IN LESS THAN A WEEK

Thorne said she's "of course" a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, and was back before it became a trending topic on Twitter. The singer and actress also shared what she'd like to see come from the renewed interest in Spears' conservatorship battle and past mistreatment.

"Let's #FreeBritney all day. I think everyone should go and apologize to her all over social media and say, 'We're sorry. We're sorry we did this to you. We're sorry we put this on you. We see you now. We're here and we see you,'" Thorne added.

HOWARD STERN SUPPORTS BRITNEY SPEARS, #FREEBRITNEY MOVEMENT AFTER YEARS OF MOCKING POP STAR

Thorne has been quite the busy bee in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic at her home in Los Angeles despite the global health crisis wreaking havoc on film productions and live performances.

The singer excitedly dished all about how she hopes her new head-bumping hit "Shake It" will put listeners at ease during an otherwise difficult time.

"I really felt like the world needed this. I needed it," Thorne said. "What a fun, relaxing song. You listen to it and you're body immediately goes a little loose. It makes me want to dance. I just think that with all the terribleness that we've been going through, we need it. We need to have some type of release."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Thorne added that most of 2021 will be spent on music as she's currently gearing up on releasing two new songs in March. She's directing all of her music videos.

"I'm focusing on so much music this year -- releasing so much, writing so much, directing," Thorne said excitedly. "I put so much love and tears into the meaning of this. I hope when someone watches my videos they feel some type of release. I'll be releasing two new songs and videos in March, I don't give a f--k!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And aside from her music, Thorne also plans to shoot a couple movies this year. Asked how she maintains such high energy to get it all done, the 23-year-old hinted that she's driven by doing what she loves and what she wants.

"I've been working so long and I've seen so many things. I'm just ready to make real s--t, really f--king good things," Thorne said with a laugh. "This is where I'm at in my career. I'm doing my art. It is my time. You don't get to take it away from me."