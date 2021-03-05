Kim Kardashian sympathizes with Britney Spears after watching doc: ‘It’s always better to lead with kindness’

Kim Kardashian said she can relate to how Britney Spears was treated by the public and media after the reality TV star watched the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary.

The 40-year-old Skims founder revealed that she now feels "a lot of empathy" for Spears and realized how similar their journeys have been.

"The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram on Friday.

The KKW Beauty mogul then recalled when she was pregnant with her eldest daughter North.

'FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS': 5 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE DOCUMENTARY

"I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably. I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like – as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media," she reflected.

Kardashian admitted that looking at photos of herself online or in magazines made her feel "insecure."

"I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after. It really broke me," she continued.

WHY 'FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS' DOC ABOUT CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE LED KEVIN FEDERLINE, MORE CELEBS TO SPEAK OUT

The TV producer said she channeled her negative feelings about herself into "motivation" but that time did take a toll on her mental health.

"I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion," Kardashian concluded. "You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness."

Dozens of celebrities have spoken out in defense of the Spears following the release of the documentary which has brought renewed attention to the downfalls of the singer's superstardom and conservatorship battle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The New York Times program also led fans of the star to speak out against Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past. In addition, the unauthorized doc contributed to those calling for Spears to be released from her conservatorship.

The conservatorship -- a legal guardianship giving her father, Jamie Spears, control over her finances and everyday life -- sparked the "#FreeBritney" movement with fans calling for her to be released from the legal agreement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, a judge decided Spears will remain under a conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.