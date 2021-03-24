Britney Spears' attorney files request to remove her father as conservator of her person

Britney Spears' attorney has officially asked the court to make Jodi Montgomery the permanent conservator of her person, according to a legal filing obtained by Fox News.

In the documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Spears --through her lawyer -- indicates her desire for Montgomery to be appointed as the new full-time conservator of her person now and in the future.

Furthermore, Spears is also asking that her father, Jamie, resign from his position altogether and cites a job well done on behalf of Montgomery. Montgomery was Spears’ acting conservator while Jamie temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

In a March 17 hearing, the popstar’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, told the court that he planned on filing a petition to make the singer's current "care manager" and temporary conservator, Montgomery, a permanent one -- and with the submission on Wednesday, it appears Ingham has made good on that promise.

Currently, both Jamie and Bessemer Trust oversee Spears' estate, which includes all of her financial decisions, and Jamie will have a chance to object to any petition to completely remove him from his post as co-conservator.

Last week, David Glass, a certified family law attorney and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology who is not involved in the proceedings, called the potential move a "big step up" for Montgomery, if she landed the gig.

"[Montgomery] is the person who is just making personal decisions for medical treatment and whether she needs bodyguards. Does she need to see a therapist? All sorts of everything except money issues for a concerned person," Glass explained.

The filing on Wednesday also leaves open the opportunity for the Spears camp to have the entirety of the conservatorship ended for good.

"Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861," reads the filing. "Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right."

Jamie has been the target of the #FreeBritney movement since renewed attention was placed on the singer following the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears." Currently, the conservatorship gives Jamie control of the star’s estate. However, Spears recently began taking legal steps to reclaim agency over her life.

A spokesperson for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.