Britney Spears speaks out after 'Framing Britney Spears' doc airs: Everyone 'has their story'

Britney Spears has spoken out amid renewed interest in her life and career.

The star's backstory has once again found its way into the spotlight thanks to the New York Times television documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which chronicles her career and the difficulties that arose within it.

The program has led fans of the star to speak out against Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past, while it's also contributed to those calling for Spears to be released from her conservatorship.

Now, the 39-year-old singer has posted on Twitter for the first time since the documentary aired on Feb. 5.

BRITNEY SPEARS FANS CALL OUT DIANE SAWYER OVER 2003 INTERVIEW FEATURED IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: 'I WANT AN APOLOGY'

Spears began her post by sharing a video clip of her performing the megahit "Toxic" in front of a cheering audience.

"Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!" she wrote alongside the clip. "I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!"

Live performances have been scarce for the star in recent years, as her lawyer alleged she won't perform as long as her father, Jamie, has control over her life via conservatorship.

BRITNEY SPEARS FANS SLAM JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AFTER RELEASE OF NEW DOCUMENTARY

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!" continued the "Crossroads" star in a follow-up tweet. "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!"

She concluded: "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared."

The star has also posted on Instagram a handful of times since the release as well.

On Feb. 5, she shared a pair of goofy videos featuring kinetic sand and a joke about life in quarantine, while on Monday, she shared a brief clip explaining why she found the Super Bowl to be "a little confusing."

She's also shared a picture of glittery high heels and a black-and-white selfie before her statement made it to Instagram as well.

The conservatorship -- a legal guardianship giving Jamie control over his daughter's finances and everyday life -- has caused a stir lately and sparked the "#FreeBritney" movement with fans calling for her to be released from the legal agreement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those critiquing Jamie is Spears' own boyfriend Sam Asghari, who spoke out against his girlfriend's father on Instagram recently.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," the personal trainer wrote on his Instagram Story. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d--k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."