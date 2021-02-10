Why 'Framing Britney Spears' doc about conservatorship battle led Kevin Federline, more celebs to speak out

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline, current boyfriend Sam Asghari, and dozens of celebrities are speaking out in defense of the pop star following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary which has brought renewed attention to the downfalls of the singer's superstardom and conservatorship battle.

The New York Times program also led fans of the star to speak out against Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past, while it's also contributed to those calling for Spears to be released from her conservatorship.

The conservatorship -- a legal guardianship giving her father, Jamie Spears, control over her finances and everyday life -- sparked the "#FreeBritney" movement with fans calling for her to be released from the legal agreement.

The 39-year-old singer spoke out on Tuesday by sharing a video clip of her performing the megahit "Toxic" in front of a cheering audience.

"Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!" she wrote alongside the clip. "I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!"

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!" continued the "Crossroads" star in a follow-up tweet. "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!"

She concluded: "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared."

Live performances have been scarce for the star in recent years, as her lawyer alleged she won't perform as long as her father, Jamie, has control over her life via conservatorship.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline released a statement on Tuesday. He said Federline's main concern lies with the wellbeing of the former couple's two teenage sons.

"I think Kevin feels that there seems to be a lot of commotion going on right now, and he trusts that the probate court is going to make orders that they feel are appropriate to protect Britney and her estate," Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said to Page Six.

Spears is scheduled to attend a conservatorship hearing on Thursday. This comes months after she requested to have her father removed as her conservator.

Among those critiquing Jamie is Spears' own boyfriend Sam Asghari, who spoke out against his girlfriend's father on Instagram recently.

"Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," the personal trainer wrote on his Instagram Story. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d--k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

In the doc, Spears' former relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake is examined, once again bringing attention to their controversial split, which, according to Page Six, sparked rumors that Spears was unfaithful.

The outlet reports that Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" video featuring an adultress blonde character fueled such speculation, as did a 2003 interview between the "Toxic" singer and Diane Sawyer, who grilled the actress over what she did that caused "so much suffering" for Timberlake.

Fans of Spears, 39, have since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, calling out the 40-year-old Timberlake for his behavior at the time.

"Watching Framing Britney Spears is a pretty easy way to feel angry about misogyny, Justin Timberlake, and how we rake every girl and young woman in the spotlight over the coals," wrote a viewer.

"Everyone owes Britney an apology, but especially Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer," said another.

Even actress Valerie Bertinelli name-dropped the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer when listing a number of the "many horrible men/leeches in [Spears'] life."

Sawyer's 2003 interview with Spears for "ABC Primetime Thursday" was billed as a "no holds barred" look into the singer’s personal life amid her very public split from Timberlake.

"He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart," Sawyer says to the then-22-year-old singer. "You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering… What did you do?"

The clip prompted backlash for Sawyer, with fans tweeting over the weekend that Sawyer contributed to slut shaming Spears, and one person questioning how the TV journalist sleeps at night.

On Tuesday, co-hosts of "The View" also discussed the documentary, with Meghan McCain taking to her Instagram to share clips of her thoughts.

"I think Justin Timberlake has some things to answer to, not just about Britney Spears but about his role in sexualizing andd demonizing Janet Jackson after the Super Bowl," McCain said.

"Why we treat women like they're always crazy, why women have no other option but we're insane maniacs. We as a society have not treated Britney Spears right. We have done her dirty. I think this is a moment in time for us to give her the support that she needs. And if she is in some kind of what looks like being held against her own will by her dad -- again, this is speculation from what I saw from the documentary -- we as a society have a right to do the right thing with Britney Spears right now," the "View" co-host added.

