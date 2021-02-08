Britney Spears fans slam Justin Timberlake after release of new documentary

Britney Spears fans are coming to her defense.

The star is the subject of a New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which aired on Friday and focused on her career, fame and public breakdown leading to her being placed under a conservatorship overseen largely by her father, Jamie Spears.

In the doc, Spears' former relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake is examined, once again bringing attention to their controversial split, which, according to Page Six, sparked rumors that Spears was unfaithful.

The outlet reports that Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" video featuring an adultress blonde character fueled such speculation, as did a 2003 interview between the "Toxic" singer and Diane Sawyer, who grilled the actress over what she did that caused "so much suffering" for Timberlake.

After the doc aired, fans of Spears, 39, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, calling out the 40-year-old Timberlake for his behavior at the time.

"Watching Framing Britney Spears is a pretty easy way to feel angry about misogyny, Justin Timberlake, and how we rake every girl and young woman in the spotlight over the coals," wrote a viewer.

"What is joe biden and kamala harris’ plans to finally make justin timberlake pay for his crimes against janet jackson and britney spears," wrote another, referencing his controvercial appearance during Janet Jackson's Super Bowl halftime show in which he appeared to tear her clothes and expose her breast.

"Everyone owes Britney an apology, but especially Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer," said yet another.

A fourth added: "Justin Timberlake needs to get his apology ready..."

"Never liked Justin Timberlake and #FramingBritneySpears proved my intuition was always right," said another. "In honour of #SuperBowl2021 streaming Janet Jackson and Britney Spears today."

Even actress Valerie Bertinelli name-dropped the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer when listing a number of the "many horrible men/leeches in [Spears'] life."

Reps for Spears and Timberlake did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.