Sharon Stone recalls near death experience after 2001 stroke: 'It's so profound'

Sharon Stone opened up about a difficult time in her life when she was convinced she was going to die.

Back in September 2001, the 63-year-old actress suffered a stroke and doctors thought she might not live. She had a cerebral hemorrhage that lasted nine days.

Stone spoke to Willie Geist on "TODAY Sunday" about calling her mother and telling her you better get to the hospital quickly.

"Did you feel in that moment, Sharon, like you might die?" Geist asked.

"The room was so silent," the "Basic Instinct" star recalled. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Geist also asked Stone who has a new memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," about her near-death experience.

"You write about the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed," Geist said.

"I found out that I wasn't the only one who'd had this kind of experience," she recalled. "It's so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it's a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it's a spiritual thing. Personally, I'm with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that it's both."

The "Casino" star added that the experience made her reevaluate her priorities.

"I'm in a really grateful place," she said. "When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it. And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. We're happy together, and what's better than that?"

"There's nothing more free than standing centered in yourself," Stone added. "I tell my friends that my new mantra is, ‘It's never too late to become yourself.’"

In 2019, Stone told Variety it took her seven years to recover from the stroke.

"I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know?" she explained. "It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous, and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."