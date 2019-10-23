Selena Gomez's new single is about Justin Bieber, fans say

Selena Gomez just released a new single that has fans questioning the inspiration behind it.

The former Disney star just dropped “Lose You to Love Me,” her first single in four years.

Fans believe the new tune is about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who recently got married to Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez and Bieber’s on-and-off relationship dated back to December 2010 and involved many breakups and makeups over the course of eight years. Amidst their on-and-off relationship, Bieber entered a relationship with Baldwin, daughter of famed actor Stephen Baldwin.

On Instagram, one user wrote, "OHHHHHH the shade being thrown," while another simply commented, "@justinbieber."

On Twitter, one user wrote, "SELENA GOMEZ CALLING OUT JUSTIN BIEBER. YAS QUEEN. No one can change my mind. #SelenaGomez"

Following the release of Gomez's latest single, the singer took to Instagram following the drop of her song to thank fans for their support.

“Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows,” the singer wrote, referencing her publicized mental health struggles.

“I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you,” she added.

Following Gomez and Bieber’s final split in March of 2018, Bieber and Baldwin reconciled in May and shortly tied the knot in September of the same year.

The “Sorry” singer has not been shy about showing off his new wife either.

On Tuesday, he was leaning head over heels as he took to Instagram to share a new photo of Baldwin.

“😍😍😍😍 SEXY WIFEY ALERT 🚨 FAVORITE HUMAN EVER,” said Bieber in the caption of the photo, which features Baldwin donning a white dress and a luxurious necklace on a speedboat that carried the couple to their dinner venue.

The couple, who secretly married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, wanted a second, more religious ceremony that included friends and family. Per People magazine, the new wedding took place on Sept. 30, 2018, at Somerset Chapel in South Carolina.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Baldwin said, "Marriage is always going to be hard, and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into."

Before marrying Bieber, Baldwin acknowledged: "I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”