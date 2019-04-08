Justin Bieber pens poem to 'soulmate' Hailey Baldwin: 'I think about you, Gods greatest creation'

Justin Bieber is head over heels for wife Hailey Baldwin.

On Monday, the 25-year-old pop star penned a sweet poem to Baldwin, gushing about how he falls "more in love" with her every day — and how the model has given the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker "so much strength, support, encouragement and joy."

"Sunlight falls into the Abyss/Just like i fall into your lips/Waves crash onto the shore/My love for you grows more and more," Bieber began his post, which featured a sultry black-and-white photo of Baldwin, 22.

"Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation," he continued. "As i fall into this blissful state/I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE.

"Its getting dark to dark to see/A chilling breeze embraces me/The smell of camomile fresh from the garden/My life is a movie that both of us star in/Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some/They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom/How big and how vast our world is around us."

Bieber then goes on to explain how thankful he is to God for bringing the couple together.

"So grateful for god/We were lost but he found us/So i write the poem with him always in mind/Things all around us Just get better with time.

"I fall more in love with you every day!" Bieber gushed. "You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!"

Bieber and Baldwin, who tied the knot last September, also recently moved into a home in Beverly Hills together, according to People magazine.

“This is their first house together as a married couple, so it’s a big deal,” an insider told the outlet of the newlyweds. “They worked with a designer to furnish the house. It’s a fun project for them."