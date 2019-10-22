Justin Bieber gushes over wife Hailey Baldwin in new Instagram post

Justin Bieber has no problem showing his wife off.

On Tuesday, the “Sorry” singer was leaning head over heels as he took to Instagram to share a new photo of wife Hailey Baldwin.

“😍😍😍😍 SEXY WIFEY ALERT 🚨 FAVORITE HUMAN EVER,” said Bieber in the caption of the photo, which features Baldwin donning a white dress and a luxurious necklace on a speedboat that carried the couple to their dinner venue.

Baldwin’s dress is a custom Vivienne Westwood, off-the-shoulder mini dress — which is touted as eco-friendly, cruelty-free and organically produced.

The look was rounded off with ivory stilettos along with ribbon bows that wrapped around Baldwin’s ankles. Baldwin donned 20.3-carat diamond pendant Messika necklace alongside diamond stud earrings.

The new photo comes from Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding rehearsal dinner that took place at the Moreland Landing in Bluffton, S.C. prior to their second wedding last month.

The couple, who secretly married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, wanted a second, more religious ceremony that included friends and family. Per People magazine, the new wedding took place at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Baldwin said, "Marriage is always going to be hard, and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into."

Before marrying Bieber, Baldwin acknowledged: "I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”