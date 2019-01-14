Selena Gomez returns to social media, opens up about 'challenges' in 2018

Following a months-long break, Selena Gomez has returned to social media.

On Monday, the "Wolves" singer, who last posted on Sept. 28, went on Instagram to share several black-and-white photos of herself, as well as reflect on 2018.

"It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez, 26, began.

SELENA GOMEZ REAPPEARS IN INSTAGRAM FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ENTERING TREATMENT FACILITY

"Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth," she continued. "It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Back in September, the former Disney star revealed that she would be taking a break from social media.

"Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again," Gomez captioned a photo of herself smiling at the time.

"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she added. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

SELENA GOMEZ 'SEEKING TREATMENT' TO 'TACKLE HER EMOTIONAL ISSUES HEAD-ON,' SOURCE SAYS

Late last year, Gomez ​​​was hospitalized and entered a treatment facility in October for anxiety and depression, E! News reported. Per the entertainment site, citing a source, since leaving the facility, Gomez has been in a “much better place."

"She feels refreshed and is in a better head space,” the source added.

Another source told People magazine that Gomez is spending time with family and friends since completing her treatment.

“She’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” the source said. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she’s battling Lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant last year.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.