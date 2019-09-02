Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will have a Christian wedding says uncle Stephen Baldwin

Hailey and Justin Bieber are planning a traditional, religious wedding for their September ceremony, according to the model’s father.

“As Christians and as believers, they understand that if you don’t have God’s spirit working in your marriage, then it makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness,” Stephen Baldwin told TMZ about the Biebers’ South Carolina wedding plans, video of the interview shows.

JUSTIN BIEBER LEADS WORSHIP, SHARES 'VULNERABLE' TESTIMONY AT LA CHURCH

Baldwin caught up with the gossip site on his way to the New York State Fair, saying the famous family is “excited” about the “very fun wedding” they’re planning.

The Biebers, who were reportedly married about a year ago in a quiet courthouse ceremony, are planning a celebration somewhere in South Carolina on Sept. 30, according to a leaked save-the-date.

Baldwin said Christian friends of Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25 — who are vocal about their religion and have ties to the Hillsong megachurch — are helping influence the pair’s plans.

“They are going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them at this time,” Baldwin said. “They are looking at a couple venues right now trying to figure out which one will be the most fun for them and memorable.”

IRELAND BALDWIN TALKS HAILEY BALDWIN, JUSTIN BIEBER: 'THEY COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER'

He also commented on Bieber’s recent-soul searching. The singer announced on Instagram Thursday following an emotional performance at Churchome in Beverly Hills that “God is pulling me through a hard season.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s taking some more time to himself,” Baldwin told the gossip site. “Many people don’t know he is quite a family man. I think he has grown leaps and bounds in the past year.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.