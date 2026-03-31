Roseanne Barr reveals ‘damaged’ heart, fears she will ‘die on the surgery table’

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Roseanne Barr received a stark diagnosis – a "damaged" heart – a warning that left her fearing she could "die on the surgery table."

Barr, 73, opened up about her health while talking about the "ponytail facelift" she wanted to get.

"This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it’s damaged," the actress said during an appearance on her podcast, "The Roseanne Barr Podcast." "So now I'm so pissed. Because I'm like, I need a new doctor."

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"He’s always sending me to other doctors to check me out," she added. "And I’m like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing’s wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?"

Barr doubled down, saying the prospect of surgery didn’t make sense to her.

"I mean, it doesn't make any sense," she said. "I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just, you know, get a heart attack or a stroke and then just be put into the home. What do they call that place? Hospice."

The candid remarks offered a glimpse into her mindset on aging and end-of-life care, a contrast to the more grounded, day-to-day life she’s built in recent years. Barr opened up about her move to Texas and the joys she's experienced since making the lifestyle change and being outdoors in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

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Although it has been a "dream come true" for the "Roseanne Barr is America" star, Barr shared that while mowing her property, her tractor fell on top of her and trapped her underneath the weight of the machine.

"I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head.

"So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree … I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor," Barr said. "So I knew I had to get out of there, and it weighed about a hundred pounds."

Barr explained that it took her an hour to move the tree "inch by inch" before she was able to flip it over.

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Ahead of the release of the documentary, "Roseanne Barr is America," in 2025, Barr told Fox News Digital that her life is a representation of the American experience.

"I went from poverty to wealth through comedy. That's a typical Jewish-American experience in my generation and a few other generations for minority people that are funny. I think it's typical, you know," she said.

A stand-up comic turned household name, Barr skyrocketed to fame with her hit ABC sitcom "Roseanne." In 2018, Barr was essentially canceled after tweeting a racist remark about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr faced an onslaught of backlash for the tweet, leading to smears from her co-stars and ABC canceling the revival of her hit namesake show "Roseanne," instead televising the spin-off series "The Conners."

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The comedian admitted she doesn't keep in touch with any of her former co-stars.

"No, I'm not friends with none of them," Barr told Fox News Digital. "They're all in the past. I have pleasant memories of what fun we had – wish them all the best. And no, we don't talk. I've moved on from that horrendous ending and chapter of my life, but you know, I don't hold any bitterness or nothing to them, but my God, what fun we had on that show.

"And I was sorry they f---ed it all up with their greed and ridiculous stupidity to f--- all that up. F--- them, but I wish them well," she said.

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Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.