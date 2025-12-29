5 celebrities who went public with alarming health diagnoses in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chronic and fatal diseases do not choose favorites, as many celebrities faced health scares in 2025.

From cancer diagnoses to neurological complications, below are five celebrity health battles that stood out this year.

No. 1: Kim Kardashian, brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm after undergoing a brain scan with psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen of Amen Clinics.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S BRAIN ANEURYSM SCARE: DOCTORS REVEAL WARNING SIGNS TO NEVER IGNORE

The 45-year-old reality TV star revealed in a November 2025 episode of "The Kardashians" that the doctor found "holes" in her brain stemming from a potential aneurysm.

"So, what the holes mean is low activity," Amen said in the episode. "The front part of your brain is less active than it should be. With your frontal lobes as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress."

ERIC DANE VOWS TO 'FIGHT TO THE LAST BREATH' IN ONGOING ALS BATTLE

"It could be the chronic stress that you've been under, trying to think about taking the boards in a couple months and studying 10 hours a day, not to mention all the other things that go on in your life," he went on. "But we have to make it better."

At the time of filming, Kardashian was gearing up to take the California bar exam. She later revealed she did not pass.

No. 2: Dave Coulier, cancer re-diagnosis

"Full House" star Dave Coulier announced the return of cancer, just months after declaring he was cancer-free.

The comedian, 66, was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024. He then announced his recovery in March after six months of chemotherapy.

TONGUE CANCER WARNING SIGNS HIGHLIGHTED AFTER 'FULL HOUSE' STAR'S DIAGNOSIS

But in October, Coulier reported a second diagnosis of HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer, reportedly with no warning signs.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of ‘Whoa, it’s gone,’ and then to get a test that says, ‘Well, now you’ve got another kind of cancer’ ... it’s a shock to the system," Coulier shared on "Today."

The confirmed early-stage P16 carcinoma was "totally unrelated" to the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is mostly likely linked to the presence of long-term HPV, he added.

BILLY JOEL DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN CONDITION – WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HIS TREATMENT OPTIONS

"They said it could stem from having an HPV virus up to 30 years ago," he said. "A lot of people carry the HPV virus, but they said mine activated and turned into a carcinoma."

"We found it early enough where it’s very treatable. ... It’s got a 90% curability rate."

No. 3: Eric Dane, ALS

"Grey’s Anatomy" alum Eric Dane has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, this year.

Dane announced his diagnosis to People in April 2025, noting his gratitude for the support of his "loving family" and the ability to return to the set of HBO’s "Euphoria."

The actor opened up about his developing condition with "Good Morning America," telling host Diane Sawyer that he only has function in one arm.

REBECCA GAYHEART ADMITS RELATIONSHIP WITH ERIC DANE IS 'SUPER COMPLICATED' AS HE BATTLES ALS

He also shared that he’s "very hopeful" and willing to go to extreme lengths to combat the neurodegenerative disease.

"I don't think this is the end of my story," he said in the same interview. "And whether it is or it isn't, I'm gonna carry that idea with me."

Dane was later hospitalized during the night of the Emmy Awards in September, after an ALS-related fall led to "getting stiches put in my head," he told The Washington Post.

6 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT PANCREATIC CANCER AFTER FORMER SENATOR’S DIAGNOSIS

Dane’s ex-wife and caretaker, actress Rebecca Gayheart, penned an essay that was recently published in The Cut, revealing that Dane has "24/7 nurses" and is receiving round-the-clock care.

No. 4: Billy Joel, normal pressure hydrocephalus

Billy Joel, 76, was diagnosed with a rare brain condition in May 2025, which led to the cancellation of his scheduled concerts.

The five-time Grammy winner announced that he has normal pressure hydrocephalus, which occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside or around the brain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," stated an announcement on Joel’s website.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

In July, Joel joined Bill Maher’s podcast "Club Random with Bill Maher," during which he reported his health is "being worked on."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"I feel fine," he said. "My balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat … It used to be called water on the brain. Now it’s called hydrocephalus — normal pressure hydrocephalus."

"I feel good," he went on. "They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling."

No. 5: Gordon Ramsay, skin cancer removal

In August, celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay revealed that he had a basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, removed from his face.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramsay, 58, shared two photos to Instagram post-procedure, one showing a large bandage placed beneath his ear and the other displaying a row of stitches.

"Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend," he warned in the post. "I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…"

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Pounon, Christina Dugan Ramirez, Melissa Rudy and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.