Olivia Wilde responds after viral red carpet footage drew comparisons to Gollum from 'Lord of the Rings'

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Olivia Wilde is poking fun of herself after online critics compared her recent red carpet appearance to the "Lord of the Rings" character Gollum.

Last week, Wilde — who was promoting her new film, "The Invite," at the San Francisco Film Festival — gave an on-camera interview with SFGATE and the footage instantly went viral.

"The cameraman really doing a disservice here," one user commented on the post.

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"She looks as if she had found the one ring," another said, referencing the "Lord of the Rings" franchise.

Over the weekend, Wilde took to social media to address the online criticism.

"Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of s---," Wilde captioned the clip, per People.

In the clip, Wilde's brother, Charlie Cockburn, asked, "Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you're a resurrected corpse?"

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"Listen, that's a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No, it's startling," she admitted. "It's a startling image."

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"It was a fish-eye lens," she continued, while giggling. "I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. That's not the truth."

"Do you have any more questions?" she jokingly asked. "I'm not dead."

Wilde isn't afraid to address controversy.

During an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2024, the actress and director admitted she rarely seeks approval or acceptance from outside voices.

Wilde said she enjoys pitching projects that people "know that I won’t be afraid of," adding, "And I think part of that is being willing to not be accepted, being willing to not be celebrated by everyone, being willing to not be loved by everyone."

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"I think a huge problem with our business – around the world, I imagine it’s the same – when you conflate filmmaking or acting with fame or with large-scale acceptance, you immediately cut off every opportunity to do any risky work," she continued. "And so I think that it was important to me to never become overly focused on being accepted or loved."