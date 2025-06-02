Roseanne Barr lives out her Texas dreams despite tractor accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roseanne Barr is finally getting to live out her Texas dreams in her 70s, even with minor setbacks like a tree trapping her inside her tractor.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the former "Roseanne" star opened up about her move to Texas and the joys she's experienced since making the lifestyle change and being outdoors.

Although it has been a "dream come true" for the "Roseanne Barr is America" star, Barr shared that while recently mowing her property, her tractor fell on top of her and trapped her underneath the weight of the machine.

"I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head.

"So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree, I guess it was two nights ago, I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor," Barr said. "So I knew I had to get out of there, and it weighed about a hundred pounds."

Barr explained that it took her an hour to move the tree "inch by inch" before she was able to flip it over.

"I was like, 'Oh, I'm 72 years old,' but I just said my mighty prayers that always work. I said, 'Come on God, I am 72 years and I just want to be able to harness all this strong Russian energy that I know I still have in there if you're with me.' And I just flipped it," she continued.

Barr said she was "proud" of herself after getting the heavy tree off the tractor and freeing herself. Despite the accident, the former talk show host still hops on her tractor and mows her 30-acre property.

Barr's son previously mentioned that his mother might be interested in ditching Texas for Palm Beach, Florida, which she has now decided isn't for her.

"I love it down there. I really do, and I was considering doing it, but then there was this one day that was so damn hot. And I [was] just like, 'I think I'd rather burn in hell than live here in the sun.' It was so hot. I mean, Texas is hot, too, but oh my God. I like to go to a place where you can smoke cigarettes in the summer. I couldn't even smoke a cigarette over there, and I can't have that," Barr said.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her documentary, "Roseanne Barr is America," on June 10. In a press release, the project is described as "Roseanne recounts the untold story of her unusual upbringing and her extraordinarily successful career in comedy and television."

Barr told Fox News Digital that her life is a representation of the American experience.

"I went from poverty to wealth through comedy. That's a typical Jewish-American experience in my generation and a few other generations for minority people that are funny. I think it's typical, you know," she said.

In 2012, Barr ran for president as a socialist against then-President Barack Obama. In 2018, Barr was canceled after tweeting a racist remark about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

After the tweet scandal, Barr sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense, that's part of my religion," she said at the time. "I was so sad, and I'm so sad that anyone thinks that of me," she added. "I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people."

Barr faced an onslaught of backlash for the tweet, leading to smears from her co-stars and ABC canceling her hit namesake show "Roseanne," instead televising the spin-off series "The Conners."

Barr told Fox News Digital that she doesn't keep in touch with her former co-stars.

"No, I'm not friends with none of them. They're all in the past. I have pleasant memories of what fun we had – wish them all the best. And no, we don't talk. I've moved on from that horrendous ending and chapter of my life, but you know, I don't hold any bitterness or nothing to them, but my God, what fun we had on that show.

"And I was sorry they f---ed it all up with their greed and ridiculous stupidity to f--k all that up. F--k them, but I wish them well," she said.

During Barr's interview with Fox News Digital, she addressed the tweet and the moments before she pressed send.

"I sent out the tweet on Memorial Day after I found out that they had really screwed me over and they had stolen my show. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm not going to go back.' So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to go out with a bang, and I'm going to go out exposing the Obama administration's Iran deal,'" she said.

During that period of Barr's life, she leaned heavily on God to get her through it.

"God gets me through all my f--k ups. I have screwed up so many times, man. I misread the room. I think people will get it and they don't. They always did on my TV show, and so I thought they got me, and I realized that I have a gift to bring real lofty subjects down into regular human people language. But sometimes my brain spins out of control when I get into the sardonic and people don't understand nuance and that kind of thing. Sometimes I'm just too smart for my own damn good.

"So, I like to stay out of that thing. Sometimes I have too many smart thoughts that nobody gets. That gets me in trouble. I better just stay normal," Barr said.

"Roseanne Barr is America" premieres on June 10.