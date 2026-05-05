'Storage Wars' star Darrell Sheets' official manner of death confirmed

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Darrell Sheets' official manner of death was released Tuesday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the "Storage Wars" star died by suicide. Sheets was 67.

No further information surrounding his death was made available at the time.

'STORAGE WARS' STAR'S SON BREAKS SILENCE AFTER FATHER'S DEATH BY SUICIDE AT 67

Lake Havasu City police responded to a call regarding a deceased individual on April 22, officials confirmed last week.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was then notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

"This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," authorities said.

'STORAGE WARS' STAR DARRELL SHEETS' PUZZLING FINAL DEAL LEFT FRIENDS UNEASY BEFORE HIS DEATH, CASTMATE SAYS

Lake Havasu City Police Department public information officer Sergeant Kyle Ridgway confirmed that claims surrounding cyberbullying were being investigated.

"We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations, and that is a part of the active investigation," Ridgway told Fox News Digital.

The reality star became famous as a main buyer on "Storage Wars," a reality show that follows bidders competing to buy abandoned storage units. He appeared in over 160 episodes, starting in 2010.

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Sheets earned the nickname "The Gambler" during his time on the show due to his high-risk bids on storage units and appeared on the show working with his son, Brandon Sheets.

Brandon, who used the nickname "Sidebet" on the show, wrote that his heart was "so broken" in an emotional tribute shared online.

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"I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family," Brandon said. "Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is 'Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'"

He added, "I cant answer everyone's questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I.

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"The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is."