Demi Moore corrects fans on how to say her name after years of it being mispronounced

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Demi Moore is once again setting the record straight regarding the correct pronunciation of her name.

In a viral clip shared by a fan on Instagram, the 63-year-old actress was seen signing autographs and posing for photos as she greeted a group of fans on a sidewalk in New York City.

After some fans called out "Deh-mee" during the encounter, Moore clarified how her name is pronounced.

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"Remember, it's 'Duh-mee,'" the "Landman" star said with a smile.

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Over her decades-long career in Hollywood, Moore repeatedly addressed the same mistake about her name. During a 1988 interview with the NBC affiliate KCRA, Moore corrected TV host Harry Martin when he referred to her by the more common pronunciation of "Deh-mee."

Martin went on to ask the "Ghost" star about the origin of her name, Moore told him that her parents found it.

"And we're quite fond of it," she added."I think they just pulled it out of a magazine or something."

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Moore explained that her name is frequently mispronounced, noting that "people get it wrong all the time." However, she said that the mixup didn't bother her.

"I have a tough time with it but it's OK," she said while smiling.

"So you don't get mad if I pronounce it then, do you?" Martin asked.

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"No, no," Moore assured him.

Moore also discussed the pronunciation of her name during a 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

After Fallon pointed out that he "knew a lot of "Deh-mees," Moore recalled speaking with Demi Lovato about how they pronounce their names differently.

"Demi and I had a great conversation about this because she’s from Texas, and I’m from New Mexico, so our families say our names the same way, but we individually both pronounce it differently," the Oscar nominee said.

"It works better with our last names," she explained. ""Like, ‘Deh-mee Lovato’ sounds really good. And ‘Duh-mee’ Moore sounds really good."

However, the conversation around Moore's preferred pronunciation of her name continues resurface every few years when viral clips reach new audiences who have missed earlier explanations.

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After Moore won the best actress award at the 2025 Golden Globes for her role in "The Substance," the clip of her 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show" was widely circulated on social media with fans sharing their reactions over the different ways that she and Lovato pronounce their names.

"Who else unknowingly pronounced both names exactly the same?" one X user wrote.

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"Demi Moore and Demi Lovato do not pronounce their names the same way btw you culturally bankrupt children need to know that," another added.

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"Ever since I heard Demi Moore pronounce her name I’ve chosen to stan because how could you not?" one fan wrote.

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The debate over Moore's name pronunciation has also previously made its way into pop culture. During a 1997 episode of "Seinfeld," Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) claimed a woman told her she looked like Demi Moore in "Indecent Proposal," surprising George Constanza (Jason Alexander) when she uses the correct pronunciation of the actress's name.

"Duh-mee? I thought it was Deh-mee," George told Jerry Seinfeld.

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"No, I think it's Deh-mee," Seinfeld said.

"Really?" George asked before quipping, "I've never heard of a suh-mee tractor-trailer."