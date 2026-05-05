'Mormon Wives' star unloads on cheating regret after accusing estranged husband of wild sex party secret

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Jessi Draper’s reality TV romance blurred into real life, shaking up her marriage and leading to a divorce she now calls a "huge mistake."

"Having an affair on-camera definitely shook up my life a little bit," she told Vulture. "But I hope to inspire, and learn from my mistakes, and hopefully let people know that everyone does make mistakes, and it’s okay."

Draper revealed she had an emotional affair with "Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette during a difficult period in her marriage while filming for her TV show. The alleged affair, which included romantic feelings and some physical contact like kissing but not a full sexual relationship, was brought to light on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and the fallout ultimately contributed to the reality star's divorce.

While owning up to her very public misstep, Draper admitted her affair remains her biggest regret.

'MORMON WIVES' STAR SAYS PLASTIC SURGERY NIGHTMARE RUINED HER LIFE AND REALITY TV CAREER

"I definitely would change having an affair," she told the outlet. "I definitely wouldn’t want to do that again, especially publicly. Definitely a huge mistake."

"I have a hard time crying and showing emotion," she added. "I’ve been a little better at it recently, but I feel like it’s really hard to do that and be vulnerable on-camera. Sometimes people don’t understand that the emotion runs deeper than what’s shown."

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Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Draper on March 19. The two share two children — Jagger, 5, and Jovi, 3. Draper said she ended her marriage to Ngatikaura because of irreconcilable differences but claimed her estranged husband instead blamed her for an affair in his divorce filing, referring to the "Vanderpump Villa" star.

Shortly after, Draper appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast where she leveled explosive claims against her estranged husband.

The reality TV star accused Ngatikaura of contacting an escort service and attending sex parties during their nearly six-year marriage. She revealed it's her belief that the parties were "orgies" or sex parties.

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"I don't know what other kind of parties you would pay for," she said. "Like, you just go to a party, you know? So, that's what I have to believe.

"I've actually never asked him about this," Draper continued. "I've just heard about it. But the funny thing is I heard through my sister who heard from someone who was there, and now it's also being reported. So, I'm like, clearly there's some truth to it."

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