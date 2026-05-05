Sting won’t leave fortune to his children, says not making them work is ‘a form of abuse’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sting is getting real about how much of his money he will be leaving his children.

In a recent sit down with "CBS Sunday Morning," the 74-year-old musician spoke about his philosophy when it comes to an inheritance, noting he thinks "the worst thing you can do to a kid is to say, 'You don't have to work.'"

"I think that's a form of abuse that I hope I'm never guilty of," he shared. "All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it's the DNA of it or whether I've said to them, 'Guys, you got to work. I'm spending our money. I'm paying for your education. You've got shoes on your feet. Go to work.'"

He added that in his mind's eye, this isn't done to be "cruel" to his children, but instead to show them "kindness" and "trust in them that they will make their own way."

BEN AFFLECK WARNS AGAINST HANDOUTS, JOINING MARIE OSMOND AND GORDON RAMSAY WITH TOUGH LOVE PARENTING

The musician first gained popularity as the frontman, bassist and songwriter for The Police, one of the most successful bands of the 70s and 80s. He released five studio albums and won six Grammy Awards with the band, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a group in 2003.

After going solo in 1985 with the jazz album, "The Dream of the Blue Turtles," Sting had a successful career as a standalone artist, going on to win 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and four Academy Award nomination for best original song.

"I think the worst thing you can do to a kid is to say, 'You don't have to work.' I think that's a form of abuse that I hope I'm never guilty of."

He is currently starring in the play, "The Last Ship," which explores the city he grew up in, calling it an "analog of what my life could have been." When speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, he said he's "had more than enough success and affirmation," and would like for this play to become part of his legacy.

"It's very personal to me. It's about where I come from and therefore who I am in the world," he said. "I don't think of myself as a celebrity. I don't like to. I like to think of myself as a working musician with a story to tell. And the story is largely my experience in life where I come from, how I've navigated life, various chapters of my life to end up here in a very privileged and fortunate position."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sting is currently on the road with the "STING 3.0" tour, which officially began in September 2024, and has played shows throughout North America and Europe.

In January 2025, the musician experienced a setback when he was forced to postpone a number of his shows due to a temporary throat infection, announcing the news on social media.

Fans quickly sent their well-wishes to the legendary musician, with Sting later taking to social media to thank his followers for their kind messages.

"Thanks so much for all of the well wishes," he wrote on Instagram. "I am steadily improving from a temporary throat infection which has prevented me from singing, though I’m looking forward to resuming my performances and rescheduled shows soon. Love, Sting."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He was previously forced to cancel a handful of concerts in 2019 and in 2018 for health reasons.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP