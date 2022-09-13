Queen Elizabeth II's family tree: From her father King George VI to the youngest members of the royal family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's family tree contains a lot of people and as members of the family have children, the family tree quickly grows. After Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history died on Sept. 8, 2022, her oldest son Charles became the king and his wife, Camilla, became the queen consort. The next in the line of succession is King Charles III's oldest son, Prince William. Even though those members of the royal family are part of the immediate line of succession, there are a lot of other people in Queen Elizabeth II's family tree.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret

Queen Elizabeth II is the oldest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. They had one other daughter named Princess Margaret. Princess Margaret died in 2002 and outlived the Queen Mother by just a few months.

Queen Elizabeth II became the queen after the passing of her father, King George VI when she was 25 years old. Queen Elizabeth II married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Nov. 20, 1947. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, and Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, making her the longest reigning British monarch to date.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had four children together: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke of York and Edward, Earl of Wessex.

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke of York and Edward, Earl of Wessex

King Charles III was first given the title Prince Charles of Edinburgh, then Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Prince of Wales and now holds his current title, King Charles III. King Charles III was married twice. He was first married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who tragically passed in a car accident in 1977. He then married Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Since King Charles III was the eldest son of the previous reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, he was next in the line of succession following her death.

Anne, Princess Royal was also married twice, first to Capt. Mark Phillips in 1973 and then to Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Andrew, Duke of York was married to Sarah, Duchess of York, but the two divorced in 1996. Prince Andrew took a step back from his royal duties in 2019 due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Edward, Earl of Wessex, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince William and Prince Harry

Moving into the next line of the family tree, we have Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren. King Charles III had two children while he was married to Princess Diana: William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex. Prince William is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, who he married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and Prince Harry is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who had their wedding in May 2018. Since Prince William is the oldest son of the reigning King Charles III, he is the next in the line of succession.

Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and Capt. Mark Phillips had two children, Peter Phillips, who was previously married to Autumn Phillips, and Zara Tindall, who is married to Mike Tindall. Princess Anne chose not to give her children royal titles. She is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew was previously married to Sarah, Duchess of York, and they had two children: Princess Beatrice, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank.

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Servern

Last on this level of the family tree we have the children of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex who is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex. These two have mostly stayed out of the spotlight for many years. Their two children are Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Servern.

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Prince George, being the oldest son of Prince William, is next in the line of succession after his father. The three children have attended public events, although their parents have often talked about how they try to provide their three royal children with as normal of lives as possible. All three children are attending the Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire.

Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children, Archie and Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan both stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and settled in Santa Barbara, California. The two did a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 where they shared details about the royal family. Their oldest Archie was born in London, England, but Lilibet was born in California.

Savannah and Isla

Peter and Autumn Phillips share two children, Savannah and Isla. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip

Zara and Mike Tindall have three children Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Phillip.

Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have one child named Sienna Elizabeth, who was born in 2021.

August Philip

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have one child named August Philip, who was born in February 2021.

Even though this is Queen Elizabeth II's family tree in order of age, the line of succession looks a lot different. The following is the line of succession for the British throne.

1. William, Prince of Wales

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

6. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

7. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice of York