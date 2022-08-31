Princess Diana: 25 years after her tragic passing, Fox Nation explores her life, death, and legacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the 25 years since Princess Diana of Wales’ "tragedy of epic proportions," the world has helped her legacy live on while simultaneously reveling in the mystery surrounding her unexpected death.

Now, on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing, Fox Nation’s "Scandalous" reveals what those closest to the case have speculated for decades in a special three-part series streaming now.

"My first thought was that poor, poor girl," Majesty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward said on the show. "She'd found love with Dodi, so I thought at the time, and only to have that taken away from her, too."



Scandal plagued Diana’s life, marriage and death. From the moment she died in 1997, conspiracy theorists have proposed a slew of theories on what happened during her final moments. Theories of culpability range from the driver of the car to paparazzi hunting her – to the royal family itself.

On her final evening in Paris, Diana was dining at the Ritz with her lover, Dodi Al Fayed. Though they tried to evade the paparazzi by sneaking out the back door of the establishment, the flash of cameras caught the couple entering the backseat of a taxi before engaging with them in a high-speed chase that ended in the Pont de l'Alma.

"This is not a time for recriminations, but for sadness. However, I would say that I always believed the press would kill her in the end, but not even I could imagine that they would take such a direct hand in her death, as seems to be the case," Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, told the media following the accident.

"Diana and Dodi Al Fayed met their deaths through a criminal act, not just exclusively the paparazzi on their cars and on their motorbikes, and on their motor scooters, but other vehicles," one Royal Family expert notes in the show.



Mohamed Al Fayed, Dodi’s father, was one of the first to be outspoken with his outrage, claiming his son’s death was part of an assassination plot at the hand of the Royal Family.

After nearly a decade of French and British investigations, Princess Diana’s fatal car accident was ruled an accident. But, critics still have unanswered questions – such as, where was her security detail?

"She resented having policemen with her all the time. She felt restricted on what she could do, she could see," Diana’s friend Richard Kay says on the Fox Nation special.

The Al Fayed family reportedly had their own private security, and the princess didn’t seem to trust anyone besides her boyfriend Dodi.

"I don't actually enjoy saying this," another expert admits on "Scandalous," "but it was a complete, ineffective security arrangement on behalf of Mohamed Al Fayed that attempted to protect probably the most known woman in the world."



