A look at William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales' three kids

William, the newly named Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II is married to Catherine, the Princess of Wales. The two previously held the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince William's father, King Charles III, ascended the throne, making Prince William next in the line of succession. After Prince William, the next in line is his eldest son, Prince George. The married couple have two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, met Prince William while they were both attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. After being friends for a while, they eventually became a couple. The have been together since, except for a very short two month break up in 2007.

The pair were married in front of millions watching across the globe on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey and a couple of years later, their first son George was born.

Prince George of Wales

George Alexander Louis was born on July 22, 2013, at St Mary's Hospital in London. He shares his name with his great-great-grandfather and father to Queen Elizabeth II, King George VI. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the young Prince George became second in the line of succession. Prince George attended The Wimbledon Men's Singles with his parents in July 2022 and has made other appearances with his parents and siblings.

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born in St Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. Her name makes references to King Charles III, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth. She is the third in the line of succession after her father, Prince William and her older brother Prince George. Princess Charlotte joined her parents for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England where she went viral on social media for the funny faces she made through the swim meet.

Prince Louis of Wales

Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23, 2018, and is the fourth in the line of succession. His name is another that is filled with history. Arthur is a middle name his shares with King Charles III. The name also pays tribute to Louis Mountbatten, who is King Charles' great-uncle who was killed when his fishing boat was bombed by the Irish Republican Army in 1979. Prince Louis' comical moments have often spread across the internet, like the faces he made during the queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, both at the Jubilee Pageant and during the Trooping the Colour ceremony where he covered his ears and was yelling during the flypast while the royal family was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

In August 2022, it was announced that the three children all would attend Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire right outside Windsor, where the family recently moved into Adelaide Cottage. Even though the school is a boarding school, the three siblings attend as day students.

Prior to all three children attending Lambrook School, George and Charlotte went to Thomas's Battersea and Louis went to Willcocks Nursery School.

Both William and Kate have been open about trying to keep their children's lives as normal as possible even though the lives they live are very public ones.

"Both Kate and William…like the idea of having them mix with all the other children of their age to make friends and enjoy a normal childhood without the confines of royal life," royal corespondent Neil Sean shared with Fox News Digital in 2020.

"William, in particular, enjoys doing this as he remembers with such great affection how his mother, the wonderful Princess Diana, arranged all kinds of things for both him and Harry to do, like fast-food restaurants, shows, seaside holidays, and so forth," he said. "Kate always had this [growing up] and it’s something that she wanted to continue with her own children, giving them life skills and, of course, a fun and loving childhood."