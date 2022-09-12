King Charles III, King George VI, and other notable royal family members: A look back on past kings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who is King Charles III?



King Charles III, Charles Philip Arthur George, was born November 14, 1948 and is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has held titles including Princes Charles of Edinburgh, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Prince of Wales, and as of September 2022, King of England. His siblings include Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.



King Charles III was previously married to the beloved Princess Diana from 1981 until 1996. She passed in 1997 following a car accident where she sustained fatal injuries. The pair had two children together, Prince William, heir to the throne, and Prince Harry. William married Kate Middleton in 2011 and Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. King Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

As of 2022, the King of England has five grandchildren including William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet.

In 1971, King Charles III began his naval career and in 1974 he became a helicopter pilot and served on HMS Minerva and HMS Jupiter. He commanded HMS Bronington for ten months during his time in the Royal Navy. In 1976, King Charles III became inactive. King Charles III wears the Order of Merit, the Order of the Bath, and the Queen's Service Order for his service to his country and commonwealth. He attended Trinity College in Cambridge, UK and the University of Cambridge.

Who is King Charles I?



King Charles I was King of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1625 until 1649. He married Roman Catholic Queen Henrietta Maria of France in 1625. The pair had five children, Princess Mary, James, Duke of York, Prince Charles II, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Anne.



He is known for fighting with English parliament which instigated the English Civil War. He was executed in 1649 after being convicted of treason. King Charles I is the only English monarch to ever be tried and executed for treason.

Who is King Charles II?



King Charles II, "The Merry Monarch," was the eldest son of King Charles I. He was exiled for nine years and ascended the throne in 1660 after being invited back to London.



He fathered at least 14 illegitimate children and was known for gambling. He dissolved Parliament in 1679 and died of a stroke in 1685.

Who is King George V?



King George V was king from 1910 to 1936 and was founder of the House of Windsor. His children were former King George VI and former King Edward VIII. He was Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather and according to the royal family website, he gifted her the Shetland pony named Peggy. King George V died in 1936 in Sandringham, England.

Who is King George VI?



King George VI was Queen Elizabeth II’s father. He was the former King of England from 1936 to 1952 and was married to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. He is also father to Elizabeth II’s only sibling, Princess Margaret. King George VI was the reason for Queen Elizabeth II's love for corgi dogs. In 1933, he brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi which they named Dookie.

King George VI died in 1952 at 56 years old following a lung operation making his eldest heir to the throne, Elizabeth, Queen of England at a young 25 years old. King Charles III is reportedly considering changing his name to honor his grandfather, King George VI and to distance himself from Charles I and Charles II.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years and is the longest reigning British monarch to date.