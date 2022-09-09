Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

What we know about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London for four days

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be viewed by millions around the world and many in the country.

Her Majesty died on Thursday surrounded by family members at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her body arrived to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday after leaving Balmoral for the final time. After departing from Scotland, the queen's coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall in London to lie in state four days before her funeral.

Members of the British public will be allowed inside Westminster to pay their respects to one of the world's longest monarchs. Her coffin will rest on a raised platform, covered with the Royal Standard occupied by the Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter. 

A military parade and royal family members will accompany her coffin as it passes through the streets of London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th. (Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The state funeral for the queen will occur on September 19th. Her Majesty's coronation took place in the historic church after her ascension to the throne and is where she married Prince Philip in 1947. Not since the 18th century has a funeral service for a monarch been conducted in the Abbey.

Members of Parliament, the government, and former prime ministers will be in attendance, along with heads of state from other countries. The queen's heir, King Charles III, will also have his coronation at Westminster in the coming months. 

    Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.  (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The event was part of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    The Queen's cortege with the hearse containing her coffin makes its way down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A State Gun Carriage from the Royal Navy will transport her body from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, per the BBC, accompanied by Britain's new king. 

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster will lead the service with sermons before Prime Minister Liz Truss is called to speak. 

