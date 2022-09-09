What we know about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be viewed by millions around the world and many in the country.

Her Majesty died on Thursday surrounded by family members at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her body arrived to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday after leaving Balmoral for the final time. After departing from Scotland, the queen's coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall in London to lie in state four days before her funeral.

Members of the British public will be allowed inside Westminster to pay their respects to one of the world's longest monarchs. Her coffin will rest on a raised platform, covered with the Royal Standard occupied by the Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter.

A military parade and royal family members will accompany her coffin as it passes through the streets of London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

The state funeral for the queen will occur on September 19th. Her Majesty's coronation took place in the historic church after her ascension to the throne and is where she married Prince Philip in 1947. Not since the 18th century has a funeral service for a monarch been conducted in the Abbey.

Members of Parliament, the government, and former prime ministers will be in attendance, along with heads of state from other countries. The queen's heir, King Charles III, will also have his coronation at Westminster in the coming months.

A State Gun Carriage from the Royal Navy will transport her body from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, per the BBC, accompanied by Britain's new king.

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster will lead the service with sermons before Prime Minister Liz Truss is called to speak.