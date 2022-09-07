Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis start new school year in matching uniforms for orientation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are starting the new school year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their three children as they headed to their new school, Lambrook, on Wednesday. The family moved out of their home in London during the summer which prompted the debut at a new school.

Although the royal children’s official first day is not until Thursday, George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4, attended the preview day for new students and their parents on Wednesday in their matching school uniforms.

Middleton sported a brown and white polka-dotted dress as she held the hands of her two sons. George and Louis were seen in navy shorts, with a button down tucked into their shorts. Charlotte held William’s hand in a light blue dress and pigtail braids.

The next chapter in the royal kid’s education marks the first time the three of them will attend the same school. Previously, George and Charlotte were at Thomas's Battersea, near the family’s former home in London. Louis was a student at Willcocks Nursery School.

Although the school offers boarding options for their students, the royal children are expected to be day students, People magazine reported. Boarding school has been a popular choice among the royals in the past.

William and his brother, Prince Harry, attended Ludgrove School when they were children. Prince Phillip and Prince Charles attended Cheam School when they were eight and later boarded at Gordonstoun in Scotland.

Lambrook, one of the top prep schools in the U.K., is known for its sports, drama and music facilities. Clubs include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo. It also has a royal connection — two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons were pupils in 1878. The royal was known for traveling from her castle to Lambrook, where she watched them compete in cricket matches.

Different from American schooling, lessons are only 35 minutes in length and classes are based on the student’s learning level rather than their age.

Lambrook’s website also states the school houses a nine-hole golf course and an indoor pool.

In August, Kensington Palace announced that George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be starting at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire, in September.

The family has relocated from Kensington Palace in central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, where they can enjoy life in the countryside. Multiple royal sources have shared that the parents want their children to have a "normal" upbringing despite their royal statuses.

"They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn’t working for them anymore," a source who knows the family told People magazine. "The countryside is definitely their happy place."

