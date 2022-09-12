A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne.

In 2020, the couple stepped back from their royal duties and ended up settling down in Santa Barbara, California. Even though they no longer partake in their previous royal duties, they still do hold their titles.

Markle, an actress known for her seven-season run on the television show "Suits," started dating Prince Harry in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. They announced their engagement in November 2017 and got married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. They were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

On May 6, 2019, their son Archie Harrison was born in London, England. Less than a year after Archie's birth, the royal couple stepped away from their royal duties and moved out of the United Kingdom. This is when the riff started between Harry and Meghan and the rest royal family, more specifically between the brothers William and Harry.

Things started to get rocky between the brothers slightly before Prince Harry's move to the United States, but things really started to go sour when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties and settled down in California.

Then, Harry and Meghan went on to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they openly discussed details about the royal family in March 2021, included alleged concern of Archie's skin tone, loss of royal protection and the pressures surrounding being a royal and feeling trapped in the role.

"I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped," Harry said during the interview. "Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave and I have huge compassion for that."

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan had their second child, Lilibet Diana, on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California. Her name pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname was Lilibet and Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

Archie and Lilibet were not given royal titles at birth. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the line of succession shifted and the kids can now inherently receive the titles, unless King Charles III changes the rule. It is also unknown if Harry and Meghan will want to use them or not.