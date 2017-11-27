Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Here's the line of succession to the British throne

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
The succession to the British throne “is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute,” according to the Royal Family’s website.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently changed the line of succession with the birth of their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to impact the line once again. The newlyweds announced in October they're expecting their first baby in the spring of 2019.

"Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

When Markle gives birth, the newest royal baby will become seventh in line to the throne — behind his or her dad.

Here’s a look at who currently is in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II, who is 92.

1. The Prince of Wales

Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall after their marriage ceremony in 2005. The son of Queen Elizabeth II, he is the first in line for the throne.

Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall after their marriage ceremony in 2005. The son of Queen Elizabeth II, he is the first in line for the throne. (Reuters/Toby Melville)

Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He is 69 years old and the heir apparent to the throne.

2. The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William is the oldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales.

Prince William is the oldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales. (Reuters/Yves Herman)

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is the oldest son of Charles. The 35-year-old is second in line to the throne. He married Kate Middleton in 2011.

3. Prince George of Cambridge

Prince George is the oldest son of Prince William and is third in line of succession to the British throne.

Prince George is the oldest son of Prince William and is third in line of succession to the British throne. (Reuters/Richard Pohle)

At only 4 years old, Prince George of Cambridge is third in line of succession to the British throne. He is the oldest child of Prince William.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the second child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. She is 2 years old.

5. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge

The third child of Kate Middleton and Prince William was born on April 23. The child, whose name has not yet been released, is fifth in line for the throne.

The third child of Kate Middleton and Prince William was born on April 23. The child, whose name has not yet been released, is fifth in line for the throne. (Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a baby boy on April 23, making him fifth in line to the throne.

He was named after William's grandfather, Prince Charles, and the Duke's mentor -- Louis Mountbatten -- who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

6. Prince Henry of Wales

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced that they would marry in the spring. He is sixth in line to the throne.

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced that they would marry in the spring. He is sixth in line to the throne. (Reuters/Toby Melville)

Prince Henry of Wales – also referred to as Harry – is the sixth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of Charles, the Prince of Wales.

7. Duke of York

Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and her second son.

Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and her second son. (Reuters/Neil Hall)

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and second son. The 58-year-old is seventh in line of succession to the British throne.

8. Princess Beatrice of York

Princes Beatrice, 29, is Prince Andrew's oldest daughter.

Princes Beatrice, 29, is Prince Andrew's oldest daughter. (Reuters/Toby Melville)

Princess Beatrice of York is Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter. She is 29 years old.

9. Princess Eugenie of York

Prince Eugenie, 28, is Prince Andrew's youngest daughter.

Prince Eugenie, 28, is Prince Andrew's youngest daughter. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

At 28 years old, Princess Eugenie of York is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew. She is ninth in line for the throne.

10. The Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward is the third son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Edward is the third son of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is the third son of Queen Elizabeth II. The 54-year-old is her fourth child and 10th in line for the throne.

11. Viscount Severn

At 10 years old, James, the Viscount Severn, is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. He is the only son of Prince Edward.

12. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, in the pink coat, is the oldest child of Prince Edward.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, in the pink coat, is the oldest child of Prince Edward. (Reuters/Neil Hall)

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is the oldest child of Prince Edward. Lady Louise, 14, is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

13. The Princess Royal

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Anne, the Princess Royal, is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her second child. At 67 years old, she is 13th in line of succession to the throne.

14. Mr. Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips, seen here with his wife Autumn, is the only son of Princess Anne.

Peter Phillips, seen here with his wife Autumn, is the only son of Princess Anne. (Reuters/Bobby Yip)

Peter Phillips, 40, is the only son and oldest child of Anne, Princess Royal.

15. Miss Savannah Philips

Savannah Phillips is the first child of Peter Phillips and the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

Savannah Phillips is the first child of Peter Phillips and the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters/David Moir)

Savannah Ann Kathleen is the first child of Peter Phillips. The 7-year-old is also the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

16. Miss Isla Phillips

Isla Elizabeth Phillips, 6, is the daughter of Peter Phillips. She is 16th in line to the throne.

17. Mrs. Michael Tindall

Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Princess Anne.

Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Princess Anne. (Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

Zara Tindall, 36, is the only daughter of Anne, Princess Royal. She is also Anne’s second child.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.