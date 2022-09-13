Meghan Markle podcast on hold during Queen Elizabeth II mourning period

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle has temporarily pumped the brakes on her successful podcast "Archetypes" in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"New episodes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen," according to the official Spotify page.

Markle, who is the wife of the queen’s grandson Prince Harry, launched the podcast in August with the mission to "dive into the labels that try to hold women back," according to an audio teaser.

KING CHARLES III ADDRESSED SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT FOR FIRST TIME FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH'S DEATH

In 2020, Harry and Markle announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify's Gimlet Media and the couple's company, Archewell Audio.

In late August, Markle overtook popular podcaster Joe Rogan at the number one spot on Spotify with her new podcast.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On her first episode, she spoke with her longtime friend and tennis champ Serena Williams. The two talked about how the word "ambition" has become a "dirty, dirty word when it comes to women."

In the podcast, the royal said she never personally felt a negative connotation toward "ambition" until she started dating Prince Harry.

Before launching the podcast, Markle said listeners would get to know the "real" her, "probably the me that they've never gotten to know – certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.'"

Harry and Markle stepped back from being senior royals in January 2020 and eventually settled in California, where they have started to work on various media ventures.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.