Queen Elizabeth II's death marks 'new era,' royal expert weighs in on Prince William and Kate's shifted roles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday marked a historic change in titles and roles within the royal family as the newly-appointed King Charles III named his firstborn son, William, and wife Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their amended names also come with adjusted appointments, and marked a "new era" for the palace as a royal expert exclusively told Fox News Digital that after more than seven decades under Her Majesty's rule, the family is wading into "unchartered territory."

"The way we have known William and Kate and Charles and Camilla, those are bygone days," Shannon Felton Spence, former British Public Affairs official, said. "It is a new era."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN ARRIVES IN EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

"William was supposed to join UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) in two weeks, but won’t do that now," Spence noted. "They were also supposed to do another visit to the US this year, who knows if that happens."

William and Catherine, who were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday, were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

PRINCE WILLIAM RIPPED ON SOCIAL MEDIA, PRINCE HARRY PRAISED FOR TREATMENT OF MEGHAN MARKLE IN VIRAL VIDEO

"Regardless of the timing, they all have different roles now," Spence said. "The Cambridges have shifted up. The things they were working on yesterday, they are no longer working on, they have new [duties.]"

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but their children will now receive royal titles as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they become sixth and seventh in line for the throne.

Kate addressed a group of children outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday as she said her youngest son was grieving the loss of his great-grandmother.

"My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't worry because she's now with great-grandpa,'" the princess told members of the public mourning at the castle, according to a viral TikTok video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This just shows you just how special she was to everybody, all generations ... thank you for coming to pay your respects," Kate told the children as she addressed the large crowd of mourners for the queen.

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 91. He and Queen Elizabeth had been married for 73 years.

In Friday's sovereign address, King Charles III said he was "proud" to give the titles to William and Catherine, and added they will "continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

He also added, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."