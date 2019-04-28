'Controlling' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry conducting royal birth 'in virtual secrecy': report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want the utmost privacy for Baby Sussex, and at least one royal expert thinks that's a mistake.

The New York Post reports that the former "Suits" actress will have a home birth at the couple's newly renovated Frogmore Cottage without Queen Elizabeth's royal doctors, a virtual first for the British monarchy. The report claims that Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, will have a helicopter waiting in case the Duchess of Sussex needs to go to a hospital.

Markle also will not pose for photos immediately after giving birth, with sources close to the duchess claiming that she "feels sorry for" sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who had photo ops for each of her three children just hours after their respective deliveries.

“They’re basically conducting the birth in virtual secrecy. I think it’s a bit foolish,” Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor at The Sun, told the New York Post. “Harry absolutely hates being the subject of speculation, and this just shows his petulance to the media ... it’s just a shame.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Markle's told the outlet that she and her mother, Doria Ragland, will likely be very particular about the raising of the royal baby.

“Meghan and Doria are like two peas in a pod. Both perfectionists, both can be controlling, but they know their own minds for sure," a family friend said. "They just like things the way they like them. Everyone in the family says that when they’re together, Harry — who is extremely fond of Doria — will have to take a back seat. He won’t be able to get a word in edgewise.”

Kensington Palace previously confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intended on keeping their royal baby plans under wraps.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the palace said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Still, that doesn't mean that the world will never see Baby Sussex. it's reportedly expected that Markle — who is due to give birth any day now — and Harry will pose for photos at Windsor Castle with their baby when they decide that they're ready.