Meghan Markle possibly starting maternity leave

Duchess Meghan Markle might have already started her maternity leave.

The member of the British royal family is over seven months pregnant with her first child with husband Prince Harry and has no future public appearances scheduled on her calendar — as of Thursday.

The Palace hasn't made any official announcement yet about Markle's plan to relax until the baby is born in late April, so right now it's just speculation.

And just because the former actress isn't making a public outing, doesn't mean she's not still taking meetings behind the scenes. On Wednesday, the Duchess took a private meeting with the National Theatre's executive director, Lisa Burger, and artistic director, Rufus Norris, according to the Court Circular.

Markle was last seen with Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry made an appearance on Thursday at the Veterans' Mental Health Conference at Kings College in London, per the Palace's official Twitter account.

The Duchess may also be hard at work on her family's move to their new home, Frogmore Cottage. They are reportedly moving in late March and plan to design their baby's nursery there.