Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reference ‘Baby Sussex’ on Instagram for first time to send fans a message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry referenced “Baby Sussex” for the first time on Instagram Monday —just weeks (or possibly even days) before the expected birth of the newest royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked fans for supporting charities instead of sending baby gifts, a suggestion the royal couple made to fans a week prior. Those charities include The Lunch Box Fund, Little Village, Well Child and Baby2Baby.

“Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much,” the post said.

The royal couple further explained the enormous impact their fans had on those charities.

“Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made!’ the post read. “YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference.”

After explaining how the charities were impacted, the royal couple ended their post with: “You made this happen. Thank you.”

Fans commented on the post, admitting they thought it was going to be a post announcing Markle was going into labor.

“I get anxiety every time you guys post thinking it’s baby news,” one person commented.

Another person wrote: “My heart skipped a beat, thinking it was baby time!!!”

“This is so wonderful,” someone else commented. “But seriously everytime this notification pops up my heart stops for a few seconds. I’m not prepared for that birth announcement."

One fan stressed how incredible it was that so much good was done because of the royal baby, saying: “Your precious baby hasn't even been born and already is changing the world for the good.”

Last week, Kensington Palace announced Markle and Prince Harry plan to keep the birth of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the palace said in a statement.

”Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”