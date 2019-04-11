Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce birth plan for royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to keep the birth of their royal baby private, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the palace said in a statement.

”Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

It's a big change from how Prince William and Kate Middleton handled the births of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After each delivery, Middleton, 37, posed and waved with their newborn outside of the infamous Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

The statement confirms previous reports speculating that Markle, 37, wanted to avoid the highly publicized royal baby reveals that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously embraced.

Reports previously claimed that Markle "shunned" Queen Elizabeth's royal obstetricians in favor of her own female-led team of doctors.

The former "Suits" actress is currently on maternity leave from royal duties.

Markle and Harry's bundle of joy is due at the end of this month or early May.