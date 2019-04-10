Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ father sends ‘blessings’ ahead of royal birth

Meghan Markle’s TV father from “Suits” is excited about the royal baby’s birth and is lucky enough to be in London as her due date gets closer.

Wendell Pierce, who co-starred alongside the Duchess of Sussex for six of her seven seasons on “Suits,” tweeted his good wishes to Markle on Monday.

“It’s great to be living & working in London while the excitement builds around the Duchess of Sussex soon giving birth to her first child. Meghan I’m very happy for you. Blessings,” Pierce wrote, along with a picture of London's Tower Bridge.

The 55-year-old actor is in London, starring in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” which will open in May. He played Robert Zane, the father of Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, on the legal drama “Suits,” which Markle left in 2018 before she married Prince Harry.

Last summer, Pierce revealed he and Markle shared a special moment on the set of “Suits” before she left the show.

“We had a moment I cherish,” Pierce told the U.K.’s Telegraph. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a setup [in the scene]. We were alone.”

“I said to her: ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on – if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you – you can call me,’” Pierce shared.

Though the exact due date is unknown, Markle has told fans she’s expecting to give birth in late April.

A source close to the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex recently told The Daily Mail that a home birth is Markle's "favored choice," though the pair haven't ruled out a brief hospital stay, noting that she's at a higher risk of complications given her age. If she does opt to deliver at Frogmore Cottage, the British tabloid reports that she would be surrounded by a team of midwives.

The palace hasn't released any official details about Markle's delivery plans yet, but if she doesn't go forward with the home birth it's likely she'll head to St. Mary’s Hospital in London — following in the royal family's footsteps.

