Meghan Markle is ‘not a yes person’ and ‘speaks her mind’ like an American woman, says Princess Diana’s butler

When it comes to the rumored royal feud between Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Princess Diana’s former butler isn’t buying it.

“They are different women with different roles from different cultures,” Paul Burrell told Us Weekly Thursday. “Kate knows that Meghan is no threat to her, and Meghan is mature enough to realize that her role is vastly different to Kate’s.”

The first signs of a reported feud came in November 2018, when The Telegraph reported that Markle made Middleton cry over an argument involving bridesmaid dresses for her May 2018 wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry.

The alleged tension between the two duchesses, both 37 years old, has been widely rumored as the reason behind the announcement of Markle and Harry moving out of London’s Kensington Palace, where Middleton resides with her husband and Harry’s older brother, Prince William, 36.

Markle and Harry are expecting their first child sometime this spring.

Burrell, 60, previously served as a footman to Harry and William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, before he began working for their mother Diana, the late Princess of Wales. He doesn’t believe there is any “jealousy” between Markle and Middleton, but he is “sure that they have differences of opinion.”

“I have no doubt that Meghan is not a ‘yes’ person,” said Burrell to Us Weekly. “[She] speaks her mind and voices her opinions as an American woman of today would and should.”

Despite Markle being a former Hollywood actress before she officially joined the British royal family, Burrell believed the “Suits” alum “will have a great influence on the man she loves — even though he will never be king.” Harry, 34, is currently sixth in line to the royal throne.

More recently, there was speculation that William and Harry had a rift over Markle. However, Burrell told Us Weekly he doesn’t believe the dukes went through a rough patch either.

“They may have differences as they are two very different personalities,” he explained. “I think that their life bond was forged at the time of their mother’s death and that they are inseparable.”

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a car crash.

Royal expert Rebecca Long told Us Weekly Wednesday while Markle is gearing up to welcome her first child, Middleton is more focused on preparing to become the future queen of England. She explained Middleton’s first-ever solo outing with Elizabeth, 92, at King’s College London in mid-March was design to prepare the duchess for her most important role.

Middleton became a member of the British royal family when she married William, who is second in line to the throne, in 2011.

The couple share three children: Princes George and Louis, as well as Princess Charlotte.

“Kate’s been taking on new responsibilities little by little over the last few years, so it won’t be a shock when the time comes,” Long explained. “William and Kate are the favorite royals to take the crown in many generations, so the people of the U.K. are very excited about it.”

Elizabeth is also determined to show Middleton how to settle into her future title gracefully in the public eye.

“She’s really taken Kate under her wing,” a source close to the royal family told Us Weekly. “The two of them will often spend hours discussing royal life and the future of the monarchy.”

“It’s taken a long time for Kate to get to where she is today,” added a second insider. “But she’s ready.”

Earlier this month, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Glamour magazine that rumors of an alleged feud between Middleton and Markle are greatly exaggerated, but that doesn’t mean the sisters-in-law are necessarily eager to hang out together.

"I think this idea of there being a catfight between the two duchesses has made tantalizing headlines, but I don't believe that," Nicholl told Glamour. "I've never heard from my sources that there has ever been a feud or a falling out."

However, Nicholl says there is one rumored incident between the royal wives that she does think holds some water.

"I had heard about an upset over the dress fitting for Princess Charlotte," Nicholl said, referring to Markle allegedly making Middleton cry ahead of Prince Harry's royal wedding. "And I had heard that while Harry was very keen for the two of them to become best friends, there was never that sort of a friendship."

"I know in the early days Kate invited Meghan over to apartment 1A for tea. Obviously, she took her on that high-profile trip to Wimbledon, so they have spent time together. But what I think hasn't happened is — they haven't become best friends out of all of it," Nicholl said. "That's not to say they hate each other. I don't believe that to be the case at all."

"They quite quickly realized they were two pretty mature women – quite different women – and really the only thing they had in common was they'd married princes," Nicholl explained. "Not just Prince Harry, I think probably the world wanted them to become best friends."

However, Nicholl does believe that Prince Harry and Prince William may not have seen eye to eye recently. Reports suggested that William warned Harry not to rush into marriage with Markle, while allegedly "riled" Harry.

"I do think there is some truth to there having been some tension — not just between the duchesses but between the dukes, as well," Nicholl said. "As we all know, things can gather momentum pretty quickly. So while I think there's been tension, I don't believe there has been some feud."

As for Markle and Middleton's recent highly publicized hug, Nicholl says that was a strategic move.

"I do know that Meghan and Kate have come to an agreement to get along, to make an effort, to be amiable and warm toward each other in public," she said. "They both realize it's in neither of their interests to have these catfight headlines. It's not what either of them wants."