Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny accuses stars of trying to ‘silence’ her

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' legal battle with their former nanny took a new turn after her wrongful termination suit filed earlier this year.

In August, a Los Angeles judge moved Ericka Genaro's complaint to arbitration, an out-of-court alternative resolution method. Once an arbitration agreement is signed, a right to trial by jury is waived.

Genaro's legal team filed a motion Tuesday to appeal that decision.

"We respectfully disagree with the judge’s decision to move this case into private arbitration, and are seeking all avenues to have the ruling reversed and allow us to try this case before a jury of their peers," Ron Zambrano, a partner and employment litigation chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"We believe the judge did not apply the actual facts presented to applicable law, which should have led to a finding that the agreement was unenforceable. The evidence is insurmountable to support our claims, including text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway.

"Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis merely want this case moved into arbitration to silence Ms. Genaro. We believe they should not be given special treatment merely because they are celebrities and should have to face their accuser in court."

Representatives for Sudeikis had no comment for Fox News Digital. Wilde's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Genaro filed the suit earlier this year, claiming she worked for the former couple for three years and was employed by the pair when they split in 2020.

Wilde, 39, and Sudeikis, 48, became engaged in 2013 after first meeting in 2011. They have two children together and ended their nine-year romance in November 2020.

In her lawsuit, Genaro claimed she started suffering from anxiety and depression when Wilde "abruptly" left the family home and Sudeikis began "leaning" on her for emotional support.

After the couple broke up, Wilde began dating musician Harry Styles, whom she met on the set of her sophomore directorial project, "Don't Worry Darling."

"Wilde's sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of Plaintiff for support," documents stated. Genaro said Sudeikis would "seemingly require" her to stay up late and talk about his failed relationship with Wilde.

Genaro claimed to agree to participate in group therapy with Wilde and Sudeikis after news of their split hit the media and was instructed to observe three days of "radio silence" from the pair as part of her own treatment for physical pain due to stress and anxiety, according to documents.

After being informed of the three days of silence by the therapist, Sudeikis requested to speak with Genaro immediately. In an attempt to follow the osteopath's recommendation, Genaro told the "Ted Lasso" star she couldn't speak to him.

She claimed in court documents Sudeikis "terminated her on the spot."

She sought "loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits," in addition to "prejudgment interest on lost wages and benefits" and compensation for "reasonable medical expenses."

