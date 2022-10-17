Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis slam ‘false and scurrilous’ claims from former nanny: 'Incredibly upsetting'

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are uniting to dispute claims made by their former nanny about details surrounding their split.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the couple shared in a joint statement to Fox News Digital.

"Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the statement concluded.

The former couple are parents to Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Wilde and Sudeikis' statement comes after the ex-couple’s former nanny gave an interview, in which she alleged that Sudeikis discovered Wilde was in a relationship with Harry Styles after discovering e-mails on an Apple Watch, and that the "Ted Lasso" star was so upset over the relationship that he laid under Wilde’s car to stop her from going to visit Styles.

"On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all," the nanny, who chose to be anonymous, alleged to the Daily Mail.

"After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’"

The nanny also claimed that Sudeikis banned any staffers from playing Styles’ music in their home. She reportedly worked for the family for more than three years.

The anonymous caregiver also claimed Sudeikis fired her in February 2021, but a rep for Wilde told the outlet she chose to resign and was not fired.

"I do have sympathy for Jason because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times. But the bad times were really bad," the nanny told the outlet.

"I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out," she said.

Wilde and Sudeikis announced their engagement in 2013 after first meeting in 2011. They ended their nine-year romance in November 2020.

In April, Wilde was publicly served custody paperwork while speaking in front of more than 4,000 film industry professionals at CinemaCon about her new movie, "Don't Worry Darling."

Despite the public display of documents, Sudeikis' petition to keep the kids in New York was dismissed in August when a judge decreed the children's home state to be California. The filing was reportedly signed on Aug. 5.

Wilde began dating the "One Direction" heartthrob after meeting on the set of "Don’t Worry Darling" in 2020. The two grew closer after working on the project and went public with their romance in January 2021, when they attended Styles’ manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding together.