Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis latest stars embroiled in Hollywood nanny scandals

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' relationship continues to make headlines, despite the pair being broken up.

Most recently, the two put on a united front after their nanny came forward with text messages and explosive claims about Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship shortly before their public split in 2020.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the couple shared in a joint statement to Fox News Digital.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Here are all the details of Wilde and Sudeikis' nanny scandal, along with other Hollywood nanny-gate dramas:

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' nanny gave a tell-all interview to the Daily Mail in which she made claims about their breakup.

Sudeikis and Wilde began a relationship in 2011. The actor proposed to Wilde in 2013, but the two never officially tied the knot. It's unclear when Sudeikis and Wilde called off the relationship, but they publicly confirmed the split in November 2020.

The nanny, who gave the interview anonymously, alleged Sudeikis discovered Wilde was in a relationship with Harry Styles after finding e-mails on an Apple Watch, adding the "Ted Lasso" star was so upset over the relationship that he lay under Wilde’s car to stop her from going to visit Styles.

The nanny also claimed Sudeikis banned any staffers from playing Styles’ music in their home. She reportedly worked for the family for more than three years.

She also claimed Wilde had seemingly moved on with Styles in December 2020, but would come back to Sudeikis and spend time with him as if the two were still together.

Wilde and Sudeikis have denied the claims, calling the accusations "false and scurrilous" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham set out to sue their nanny in 2005 after she was interviewed by a British tabloid.

The nanny, Abbie Gibson, claimed Victoria and David had been on the verge of breaking up while the model was pregnant with the couple's third child.

The Beckhams claimed she breached her contract by speaking with the newspaper.

"When you invite someone into your home to look after your children - your most precious possessions - you have to trust them. I can't say much more because there is a legal process," Beckham said at the time, via The Guardian.

The nanny's interview came shortly after it was widely reported that David had an affair with his personal assistant. The footballer denied the allegations and remained married to Victoria.

The couple shares four children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also reportedly had nanny issues.

After the birth of their first son, Archie Harrison, in 2019 it was reported that they had let one of their nannies go after just two days.

"Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible," royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in their 2020 book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family."

Markle and Harry reportedly hired a second nurse who "did a fine job," but eventually took on the night duty themselves as "neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."

The information included in the book came from 100 interviews with "those who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides," Scobie said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" at the time.

Markle ended up shutting down the reports that the parents couldn't keep a nanny for their children during the first episode of her podcast "Archetypes" in 2022. The Duchess of Sussex praised their nanny by name.

Markle claimed that Lauren had been Archie's nanny until the couple moved to Canada and even told a story about her saving the baby from a fire in the nursery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver met in 1977 and began dating. They got married in 1986 after a year-long engagement.

The actor admitted he cheated on Shriver with "Red Sonja" co-star Brigitte Nielsen while the two were dating.

Schwarzenegger had another affair with the family's nanny Mildred Baena at some point in 1997. Nine months after the tryst, Mildred gave birth to a son — Joseph — just days after Shriver gave birth to Schwarzenegger's youngest son.

Mildred didn't originally tell Schwarzenegger he was the father, but the "Terminator" star claimed in a "60 Minutes" interview that he figured it out when Joseph was about seven or eight years old and had begun to resemble him.

Shriver had apparently also questioned Schwarzenegger about the affair, but the actor didn't confirm the infidelity and child until a counseling session in 2011, per People magazine.

Shriver went on to file for divorce the same year, and it was finalized in 2021.

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale allegedly had a three-year affair with the children's nanny that led to his divorce from Gwen Stefani in 2015.

Mindy Mann and Rossdale's affair was reportedly uncovered by one of the family's other nannies. Stefani shares three kids with Rossdale.

"One of the other nannies went to get the iPad for one of the boys and found texts and photos that Mindy had sent to Gavin," a source told E! News at the time. "Gavin's texts were linked to the iPad and could be seen. They talked about meeting up to have sex and she sent naked photos."

After the split, Stefani met Blake Shelton on the set of "The Voice."

The two dated for five years before getting married in 2021.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller

Jude Law and Sienna Miller first met in 2003 while filming "Alfie." The actor was in the middle of divorcing his first wife Sadie Frost at the time. Frost and Law share three kids from their marriage: Rafferty, Iris and Rudy.

However, by Christmas 2004 Law and Miller were engaged after a whirlwind romance.

Their relationship was cut short after the nanny for Law's children gave a tell-all interview about her affair with Law in 2005. Daisy Wright, who was 26 at the time, also shared diary entries where she had detailed the affair.

After the news broke, the nanny lost her job, and Law's relationship with Miller ended.

"Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," Law said in a statement at the time. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused."

"There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

The two rekindled their relationship in 2009 but ended it for good in 2011.

