ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis score legal victory in former nanny's wrongful termination lawsuit

'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis and ex Olivia Wilde employed the former caretaker for three years

By Tracy Wright , Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis earned a legal victory Wednesday in an ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former nanny.

A Los Angeles judge moved the filing made by Ericka Genaro to arbitration, an out-of-court alternative resolution method. Once an arbitration agreement is signed, a right to trial by jury is waived.

"We don’t agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we’ll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on," Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "This does not terminate the lawsuit. It merely changes the venue."

OLIVIA WILDE, JASON SUDEIKIS' FORMER NANNY SUES, CLAIMING ‘LATE-NIGHT’ EMOTIONAL CONVOS LED TO ANXIETY, STRESS

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis dress to impress at Vanity Fair party

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis former nannys wrongful termination lawsuit was sent to arbitration. (John Shearer)

Genaro filed the suit earlier this year claiming she worked for the former couple for three years, and was employed by the pair when they split in 2020. 

OLIVIA WILDE, JASON SUDEIKIS SLAM ‘FALSE AND SCURRILOUS’ CLAIMS FROM FORMER NANNY: ‘INCREDIBLY UPSETTING’

Following their break-up, Genaro claimed she began suffering from anxiety and depression after Wilde "abruptly" left the home and Sudeikis began "leaning" on her for emotional support.

Wilde and Sudeikis' representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are being sued

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde dated for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2020. (Getty Images)

"As to the underlying facts, we’ve got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway," Zambrano added. "We feel extremely confident in the case so instead of taking this to trial, we’ll handle it in arbitration and we’re ready to move forward."

OLIVIA WILDE: HOW HARRY STYLES' GIRLFRIEND WENT FROM DC ELITE TO CONTROVERSIAL ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING' DIRECTOR

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Genaro argued that working in the household during the beginning of the couple's split led to "unbearable" anxiety. After the couple broke up, Wilde began dating musician Harry Styles.

"Wilde's sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of Plaintiff for support," the lawsuit stated.

Genaro also claimed her role as the kids' caretaker "increased exponentially" as she was expected to take on duties typically done by Wilde now that the actress was not living in the home.

