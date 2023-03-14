'Ted Lasso' season 3: Jason Sudeikis and show's stars on if it's the final season and potential spinoffs

"Ted Lasso" star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis, as well as other members of the cast, are weighing in ahead of its season three premiere on what – if anything – is next for the show, with answers varying regarding more episodes and potential spinoffs.

Nick Mohammed, who plays West Ham manager Nate, told Entertainment Weekly this week, "I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they'd mapped out three-season arcs, but that doesn't mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There's no reason why it couldn't continue. So, we'll see. I hope there's more, but who knows."

Meanwhile, Sudeikis has repeatedly said the writers have always planned for a three-season run of the soccer comedy.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis, who is also showrunner, told Deadline last week. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.

"Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far," he noted.

This week, fellow executive producer Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the Apple TV+ comedy, seemed to back up what Sudeikis was saying.

"We’re going to let this thing land, we're all going to go our separate ways for a little bit," Hunt told Yahoo Canada. "We're going to reintroduce ourselves to the local institutions of our neighborhoods and communities that we have been so neglectful of these past few years."

Regarding possible spinoffs of the show, he said, "After that’s all settled down, then we'll come back together, and we'll figure out what's going to happen next, if anything."

"Everything is on the table," he added.

Sudeikis also revealed to Variety why the episodes will be longer in the third season.

"I’m just following the stories," Sudeikis said. "I think we all are. It’s one of the lovely repercussions of the show having an audience. People want to hang out with these characters. In a first season, we didn’t know if people were going to like these guys and gals as much as we did. And then they did, and we got to investigate and explore those side characters, and the internal struggles within our main characters a little bit more in season two."

Hannah Waddingham, who plays team owner Rebecca Welton, told Yahoo Entertainment she would have to think before doing a spinoff series without Sudeikis’ character.

"If I'm honest, I'd really have to think about that," she said. "For me, there's no Rebecca without Ted. So I would find it quite jarring. I don't know at the moment."

As for what could possibly come next for "Ted Lasso," Waddingham told Deadline, "It’s certainly the end of this particular story thread. And when you see it, you’ll see that it couldn’t continue past this bit. Who knows what will come next? I have genuinely no idea. And I think they’re right not to tell me."

The third season of "Ted Lasso" will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

The show premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020 and has won several Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series for its first and second seasons.

The show follows Lasso, played by Sudeikis, an American football coach who ends up leading a British soccer team.