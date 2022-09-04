Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles land in Italy as Florence Pugh abandons 'Don't Worry Darling' film festival press

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Wilde landed in Italy Sunday separately from boyfriend Harry Styles ahead of the "Don't Worry Darling" movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival Monday night, where Florence Pugh will not be in attendance for the press conference post screening.

Wilde, who marks her second time in the director's chair with the new thriller, seemed to be in high spirits as she touched down at the Italian airport wearing a cream-colored suit.

The former One Direction singer, who portrays Jack in the upcoming movie, also wore his best flying ensemble and sported a maroon blazer before boarding a boat to whisk him away to his hotel to await the movie's highly anticipated release.

Pugh, while a star of the upcoming drama, is "limiting her promotional activities at the festival" and will not be participating in the post-premiere press conference, festival representatives confirmed to Variety.

Pugh's representatives and the Venice Film Festival did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It's unclear if Wilde and Styles, who have been dating for more than one year after going public with their relationship while holding hands at his agent's wedding in January 2021, will walk the red carpet together on Monday night at the esteemed film event.

The low-key couple were not pictured together at the airport. The "Booksmart" director, who was previously in a long term relationship with Jason Sudeikis, stopped to sign autographs for waiting fans after arriving in Italy.

Styles showed off his eye for design by wearing a forest green Gucci button-down vest covered with the brand's signature monogram design in florescent pink to match his coat.

He carried a few pieces of leopard print luggage and wore oversized sunglasses in addition to a face mask.

Pugh will reportedly be in attendance for the red carpet premiere on Monday night, but will "not be participating in the press conference for the film," which is also scheduled tomorrow.

It's unclear why Pugh will not be available to discuss her role in the film, but Wilde recently discussed a major controversy in having to fire Shia LaBeouf, who was initially cast as Jack.

"His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," she told Variety. "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.

"I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

LaBeouf reportedly had scheduling conflicts, but a December 2020 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, reported physical, mental and emotional abuse. The suit is ongoing and set for an April 2023 trial.

"A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior… Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported," Wilde said.

LaBeouf recently addressed claims he was fired from "Don't Worry Darling" in an open-letter to director Wilde, and admitted he was now 627 days sober. FKA Twigs' lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2020, three days after he began his sobriety journey.

"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect," he wrote.

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my ‘firing’ will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts. If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family."

He added: "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

LaBeouf, for his part, is in Venice for the premiere of his latest movie, "Padre Pio," and also recently signed on to star in a new Francis Ford Coppola movie with Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne, titled "Megalopolis."