Miranda Lambert enjoys Lake Tahoe vacation with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert soaked up the sun with husband Brendan McLoughlin during a stop in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The 35-year-old country star posed with her shirtless NYPD officer spouse in one of three photos she posted to Instagram.

Lambert rocked a colorful floral bikini top with a Lake Tahoe trucker hat, hoop earrings, sunglasses and denim cutoffs, while McLoughlin, 28, flaunted washboard abs in colorful swim trunks, aviator sunglasses, a cross necklace and a hat.

McLoughlin is currently on a leave of absence from the NYPD, and he appears to be spending a lot of his free time sans shirts.

Last week, he appeared shirtless doing laundry in an Instagram video Lambert posted promoting her new single "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

She reportedly met 28-year-old McLoughlin — who at the time was expecting a child with another woman — in November 2018 and they secretly tied the knot in January.

She announced the happy news just after Valentine's Day 2019.

The newlyweds haven’t been shy about parading their love for each other and made their first public appearance while canoodling on the 2019 Academy of Country Music red carpet to much fanfare nearly two months after they exchanged nuptials.

The pair have since been spotted getting close in New York City's West Village as well in Lambert's hometown of Nashville.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.