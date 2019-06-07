Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miranda Lambert
Published

Miranda Lambert 'loving' being a stepmom to husband Brendan McLoughlin's son: 'This is a whole new journey'

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Miranda Lambert, husband Brendan McLoughlin display PDA on 2019 ACM Awards red carpetVideo

Miranda Lambert, husband Brendan McLoughlin display PDA on 2019 ACM Awards red carpet

Country star Miranda Lambert made her first public appearance with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, while on the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

Miranda Lambert is loving being a stepmom.

The country singer, who tied the knot with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January, opened up about her new role for the first time. McLoughlin, 27, shares a son with ex Kaihla Rettinger who was born days after McLoughlin met Lambert.

"My stepson is amazing," the "Keeper of the Flame" singer Extra at her annual Mutt March in Nashville on Thursday. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."

MIRANDA LAMBERT SLAMS 'COMPLETELY MADE UP' REPORTS SHE AND HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN SPLIT

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

While Lambert, 35, does not have children, the police officer from Staten Island had to get used to her babies -- a "barn full" of dogs.

"He’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full," Lambert told the outlet. "He lives with a crazy dog lady. … I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'"

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin arrive at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin arrive at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The singer and her new husband are splitting their time between Nashville, where Lambert's main residence is, and McLoughlin's native New York.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SNAPS WHEN ASKED ABOUT MARRIED LIFE, NEW HUSBAND

"We have the best of both worlds," she shared. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance."

Lambert was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton before they called it quits in 2015 and he moved on with his “The Voice” co-host Gwen Stefani. Lambert moved on with singer Anderson East and then Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker before suddenly announcing her marriage to McLoughlin on Valentine’s Day.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.