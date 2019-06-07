Miranda Lambert 'loving' being a stepmom to husband Brendan McLoughlin's son: 'This is a whole new journey'

Miranda Lambert is loving being a stepmom.

The country singer, who tied the knot with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January, opened up about her new role for the first time. McLoughlin, 27, shares a son with ex Kaihla Rettinger who was born days after McLoughlin met Lambert.

"My stepson is amazing," the "Keeper of the Flame" singer Extra at her annual Mutt March in Nashville on Thursday. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."

MIRANDA LAMBERT SLAMS 'COMPLETELY MADE UP' REPORTS SHE AND HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN SPLIT

While Lambert, 35, does not have children, the police officer from Staten Island had to get used to her babies -- a "barn full" of dogs.

"He’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full," Lambert told the outlet. "He lives with a crazy dog lady. … I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'"

The singer and her new husband are splitting their time between Nashville, where Lambert's main residence is, and McLoughlin's native New York.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SNAPS WHEN ASKED ABOUT MARRIED LIFE, NEW HUSBAND

"We have the best of both worlds," she shared. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance."

Lambert was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton before they called it quits in 2015 and he moved on with his “The Voice” co-host Gwen Stefani. Lambert moved on with singer Anderson East and then Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker before suddenly announcing her marriage to McLoughlin on Valentine’s Day.