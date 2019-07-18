Miranda Lambert drops 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' with help of shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert employed husband Brendan McLoughlin to promote her new single "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

On Wednesday night, the 35-year-old country star shared a video of her NYPD officer spouse shirtless doing laundry to tease the track, which is her first release since her acclaimed 2016 album "The Weight of These Wings." The single dropped Thursday morning.

"He said he’s happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there. I do have a tendency to creep on him when he's doing house chores shirtless," Lambert joked to Billboard. "And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video."

MIRANDA LAMBERT BACK TO WORK AFTER TAKING 'LONGEST BREAK' SHE'S HAD IN 17 YEARS

MIRANDA LAMBERT SLAMS 'COMPLETELY MADE UP' REPORTS SHE AND HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN SPLIT

Lambert says the 15 months between her last release and "It All Comes Out in the Wash" gave her needed perspective and that the time off inspired her to write more from a lighter-hearted place than her post-Blake Shelton divorce record.

"I think that it’s got some sarcasm to it, but it's very honest. I haven't had a single out in a long time, and I'm just ready to have new music. I’m in a new phase of my life and ready to have new music out there that represents that," she explained. "This one just felt perfect as far as the vibe of it. It’s fun and lighthearted and I'm really excited about it."

Lambert said the song title came from her mother and grandmother, who frequently used the adage when she was growing up. "It's true. Everything finds a resolve, and at the end of the day it doesn't matter. My last record went through a lot of the trials to tribulations I had been going through personally, and I feel like I'm kind of over the hump and this song represents that in a really great way," she said.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SNAPS WHEN ASKED ABOUT MARRIED LIFE, NEW HUSBAND

MIRANDA LAMBERT SHARES RARE PHOTO OF HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN TO PROMOTE PUPPY ADOPTION

It's certainly been a roller coaster year for Lambert: She split from Anderson East, her first boyfriend post-divorce, in April 2018, after more than two years together, then enjoyed a brief fling with the then-married Evan Felker for roughly four months before declaring herself "happily single" that August.

She reportedly met 28-year-old McLoughlin — who at the time was expecting a child with another woman — in November 2018 and they secretly tied the knot in January. She announced the happy news on Valentine's Day 2019.

MIRANDA LAMBERT, NYPD OFFICER HUSBAND NO LONGER SHY ABOUT PDA

The upbeat track is reflective of where the Pistol Annies crooner is in her life, especially as a newlywed, and she promises that the rest of her upcoming seventh album will have the same vibe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like it definitely has the attitude and tone of the record," she said of "It All Comes Out in the Wash." "This whole record's a little... there's some positive things and [it’s] a little more upbeat than 'The Weight of These Wings,' and it just reflects where I am in life."