Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin on leave of absence from NYPD

Brendan McLoughlin – hot hunk husband of Miranda Lambert – has taken a leave of absence from the New York Police department, Fox News confirmed on Friday.

“Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” NYPD officials told us in a statement on July 19.

The NYPD isn’t legally permitted to divulge the reason for McLoughlin’s sabbatical, though the department said members of the service “take leave for various reasons many of which are personal.”

The timing of McLoughlin’s leave is interesting, however, as Lambert released her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” just a day before news broke of the officer’s departure from the force.

On Wednesday night, the 35-year-old country star shared a video of her NYPD officer spouse shirtless doing laundry to tease the track, which is her first release since her acclaimed 2016 album "The Weight of These Wings." The single dropped Thursday morning.

It's certainly been a roller coaster year for Lambert: She split from Anderson East — her first boyfriend post-divorce — in April 2018 after more than two years together; then she enjoyed a brief fling with the then-married Evan Felker for roughly four months before declaring herself "happily single" that August.

She reportedly met 28-year-old McLoughlin — who at the time was expecting a child with another woman — in November 2018 and they secretly tied the knot in January.

She announced the happy news on Valentine's Day 2019.

The newlyweds haven’t been shy about parading their love for each other and made their first public appearance while canoodling on the 2019 Academy of Country Music red carpet to much fanfare nearly two months after they exchanged nuptials.

The pair have since been spotted getting close in New York City's West Village as well in Lambert's hometown of Nashville.

